Free State police appeal for help to find man linked to the shooting of a student

The man is believed to be somewhere in Gauteng or Limpopo.

Police in the Free State are appealing to the public to help locate a man who is a person of interest in a shooting at a guest house in Botshabelo, where a student was shot in the leg and later died.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said the man is known as Tsumbeza and on the day of the shooting he was travelling with the deceased’s boyfriend, Tenda.

The case is being handled by the Park Road police station in Bloemfontein. Mpakane did not say when the shooting incident took place.

Car driven on the day

“Tsumbeza is sought in connection with a shooting incident that is said to have happened at a guest house in Botshabelo where a Motheo TVET female student was shot in the leg and died a week later,” said Mpakane.

It is understood that the two men were travelling in a Toyota vehicle on the day of the incident.

“On the day of the incident, Tsumbeza was driving a white Toyota RAV 4 with registration number plate SVM595GP. He was accompanied by another African male known as Tenda, who was the boyfriend of the deceased.”

Believed locations of two men

Mpakane said the two men are believed to be somewhere around Gauteng or Limpopo.

“Anyone with information that can assist with information of whereabouts of the two persons of interest is requested to contact investigating officer Sergeant Thabo Litsoane at 0796067820, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or can report anonymously on MySAPSApp.”