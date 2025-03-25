JUST IN: Suspect linked to Soshanguve shooting arrested

Police also discovered an unlicensed firearm in the possession of the suspect.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of community safety patrollers in Soshanguve, Gauteng.

As the death toll rises to six, the Police Minister Senzo Mchunu addressed the families of the deceased after tragedy struck at Marry Me Informal settlement in Soshanguve over the weekend.

Speaking at the crime scene on Tuesday, Mchunu said that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting and confirmed that the suspect is in the country illegally.

The police also discovered an unlicensed firearm in the possession of the suspect. The gun is currently being tested in the laboratory.

This is a developing story.