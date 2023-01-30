Case against 40-year-old Limpopo policewoman who allegedly raped her son postponed

Citizen Reporter

The case against a former Limpopo policewoman, accused of sexually grooming and raping her son, has been postponed to 6 February 2023, for bail application.

The officer, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her child, made a brief appearance at the Siyabuswa Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape and sexual grooming.

The 40-year-old police officer was arrested on Friday, 20 January, after a video surfaced in which she was seen engaging in sexual acts with her son. The boy is believed to have been only ten years old when the video was taken.

The former constable is accused of raping her minor son and is believed to have created and distributed child pornographic material.

ALSO READ: It is child rape, not ‘pupil pregnancy’

The video clip that shook South Africans

The video clip that surfaced on social media showed the naked policewoman directing her son to perform sexual acts on her.

The mother and son were naked in the clip, and it appears as though she documented herself forcing her child to perform sexual acts on her.

The boy, who looked innocent and childlike, was visibly uncomfortable with his mother’s explicit instructions.

As the boy followed her instructions, his mother stared into the camera lens, seemingly unemotional for the duration of the video.

ALSO READ: Limpopo cop arrested after video shows her allegedly raping her son

Ipid opposes bail

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is preparing to oppose the bail application, which will be heard in court on Monday.

South African Police Service’s (Saps) Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, also strongly criticised the rape.

“The actions of this woman are deplorable and deserve harsh condemnation.

“The suspect allegedly committed the crime when she was still a public servant of the Saps, she should have known better that such unbecoming behaviour deserved harsh consequences,” added Hadebe.

Internal police processes have already begun following her arrest and will run parallel with the criminal investigation taken over by the Ipid.

The child has been removed to a place of safety where he is receiving psychological treatment and assistance.

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

NOW READ: Gerhard Ackerman child sex ring witnesses too traumatised to testify without intermediary