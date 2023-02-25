Free State man slapped with 13 year jail sentence for killing girlfriend

Citizen Reporter

A 34-year-old man will spend more than 10 years behind bars for killing his girlfriend, the South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed.

On Thursday, Seako Aaron Mosia made an appearance at the Bethlehem Regional Court in Free State, where he was found guilty for the murder of Mamakhowa Selina Mokonyane.

Mosia, who is from Mamafubedu near Petrus Steyn, was arrested in July last year.

According to the police, Mosia had attempted to commit suicide after killing Mokonyane at Jagersfontein Farm.

“On 4 July 2022 at about 08:45, the police were called to the Jagersfontein Farm, where they were shown the body of the deceased on a bed. She had injuries on her forehead, face and upper body.

“The boyfriend was found near the crime scene, where he tried to end his own life. The motive behind the killing wasn’t known. The accused person was arrested the same day and remained in custody awaiting trial,” Police warrant officer Mmako Mophiring said in a statement on Friday.

Following his trial, Mosia was sentenced to 13 years’ direct imprisonment.

ANC MP murder case

Meanwhile, the North West High Court, on Friday, struck off the roll murder accused African National Congress (ANC) MP Sibusiso Kula’s bail appeal application.

Kula stands accused of being behind the murder of his wife Jennifer Motlhomi.

He was denied bail in January by the Orkney Magistrate’s Court.

The 34-year-old faces a murder charge after Motlhomi was found killed on 27 November 2022, in what seemed like a robbery.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since indicated that the state will now focus on building a solid case against Kula, pending the finalisation of the investigations in preparation for trial.

“An application will also be made at a later stage with the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, for the matter to be transferred to a higher court, owing to its serious nature,” NPA provincial spokesperson, Henry Mamothame said in a statement.

The ANC’s chief whip in Parliament, Pemmy Majodina, has recommended that Kula be recalled from the National Assembly.

Kula’s wife was found with a stab wound on her back, but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered.

The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by Kula to receive medical attention. He allegedly told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred.

However, Kula – who was arrested in January – was linked to the alleged murder, and has been charged with murder.

Police investigations are still underway and Kula will remain in police custody until the next court appearance.

The Orkney Magistrate’s Court postponed the case to 14 March, for further investigations.

