WATCH: Malema maintains innocence in firearm discharge case

Malema is accused of firing a live weapon that his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman allegedly gave him on stage.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has maintained his innocence in the firearms discharges case, reiterating that the alleged firearm was not real and part of an act intended for entertainment.

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, are on trial in the East London Magistrate’s Court on various charges linked to a 2018 incident in which he was captured on camera allegedly firing what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

The red berets leaders is facing five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public space and reckless endangerment to person or property, while Snyman faces two charges under the Firearms Control Act.

Watch Julius Malema says he did not use a gun with live ammunition

[WATCH] EFF leader Julius Malema says he did not use a gun with live ammunition on the day he is accused of discharging a firearm at the party's 5th birthday celebration in 2018.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/6ooe1SGwO5 June 19, 2024

No danger

The duo have pleaded not guilty to all six charges.

“I’ve never used any firearm, I’ve never had any ammunition… That stage where it was alleged I was shooting live ammunition from, it is called the dome. If you shoot from that stage with a gun pointed up, it is bound to damage that particular stage.

“The people of the stage came here, told you and this court that the inspection was done by the police, none of the properties were damaged, which is a clear demonstration that no live ammunition was shot from that podium. Equally, I have not endangered any life and I didn’t have to take any precautionary measures to save lives because I was never in a position where I could damage life,” said Malema.

Malema also defended Snyman, telling the court that charging Snyman was an attempt to drive the bodyguard to betray him.

“Why does an innocent man get charged, I don’t understand. And no one has ever said accused number two has handed over the gun to me.”

[WATCH] EFF leader Julius Malema defends his co-accused Adriaan Snyman in the firearm discharge trial. He tells the court that charging Snyman was an attempt to drive the bodyguard to betray him. "Put a white man with him, the white man will sell him out." #Newroom405 pic.twitter.com/10Ftz5zNMf — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 19, 2024

ALSO READ: WATCH: Malema claims ruling in gun charges case ‘sponsored judgment’

Toy gun

Malema brought the “toy gun” in the court room to demonstrate to magistrate Twanett Olivier how it looks like.

[WATCH] EFF leader Julius Malema reveals to the court the alleged toy rifle that was used at the EFF fifth anniversary celebrations during his firearm discharge trial. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/i29HXGoaNS — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 19, 2024

The firearm discharge case against Malema will resume on Thursday with state prosecutor advocate Joel Cesar expected to cross-examine the red berets leader.

Last year, Malema criticised Olivier saying her judgment in his ongoing firearm case was a “sponsored judgment”.

This after Olivier denied Malema’s application to have the 2018 case of illegally discharging a firearm thrown out of court.

Malema accused Olivier of being corrupt and incompetent after she adjourned the court for a short while because she had forgotten notes of her judgment in her chambers.

ALSO READ: Court denies Malema’s bid to have gun charges withdrawn