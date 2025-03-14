Courts

Vicki Terblanche murder: Reinhardt Leach sentenced

By Faizel Patel

14 Mar 2025

Vicki Terblanche murder: Reinhardt Leach sentenced to 25 years in jail

Reinhardt Leach in the dock. Picture: X/@LThipa

Reinhardt Leach has been sentenced to 25 years for orchestrating and carrying out the murder of his girlfriend, Vicky Terblanche.

Leach appeared in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha on Friday, where the sentence was handed down.

After a trial of almost six weeks, Judge Samson Dunywa this week accepted the States version of events finding Leach guilty on charges including murder and conspiracy to murder.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Vicki Terblanche murder: Boyfriend Reinhardt Leach found guilty

