Vicki Terblanche murder: Reinhardt Leach sentenced

Leach appeared in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha on Friday, where the sentence was handed down.

Reinhardt Leach has been sentenced to 25 years for orchestrating and carrying out the murder of his girlfriend, Vicky Terblanche.

After a trial of almost six weeks, Judge Samson Dunywa this week accepted the States version of events finding Leach guilty on charges including murder and conspiracy to murder.

