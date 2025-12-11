Man sentenced to double life for taxi family feud matter

The crimes were committed in the Port Dunford area in November 2023.

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to two life terms and 25 years imprisonment for kidnapping, robbery, murder and attempted murder.

Samukelo Tyson Dumisa appeared in the Esikhawini Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Wednesday.

Family feud over taxis

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Dumisa and the complainant, Haimpondo Xulu, are distant relatives and have a long-standing family feud over taxis.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Xulu is also a taxi owner and driver.

“In court, state prosecutor Kamogelo Mahila Nkwatle led Xulu’s evidence as well as the evidence of the person who found Magwaza’s body, and the Saps [South African Police Service] officer who attended the scene. A pathologist also testified on the state’s behalf.”

Court proceedings

Ramkisson-Kara said the state handed in Victim Impact Statements (VIS) facilitated by Court Preparation Officers Amanda Chonco and Seneliso Sibanda.

“In his statement, Xulu told the court that he had been psychologically and emotionally traumatised by the incident. To this end, he cannot resume his work as a taxi owner or driver and has hired someone to drive his taxi.

“Magwaza’s mother said that her son was her pillar of strength, and her family is deeply traumatised by his senseless killing. She said that he had dreams of becoming a fashion designer and had been saving money to fund his aspirations,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Sentence

Dumisa was sentenced to a term of life imprisonment for the murder and attempted murder, five years imprisonment for each of the two counts of kidnapping and 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Taxi operator

Before the incident, Xulu and the deceased, Sandiso Magwaza, were running a taxi when Dumisa and two accomplices boarded the taxi pretending to be passengers.

At some point, they were alone in the taxi with Xulu and Magwaza.

Ramkisson-Kara said the duo accosted Xulu and asked him about various family issues.

“They also stole cellphones belonging to the men and about R8 000 in cash, at gunpoint. Dumisa then took over the driving of the taxi and drove to the beach at Port Dunford. The men were made to kneel on the ground, and using a firearm, Dumisa fired a shot at Xulu; however, the firearm did not go off.

“He then exchanged firearms with his accomplice and fired another shot at Xulu; however, again, the firearm didn’t go off. He pointed the firearm at Magwaza and fired the third shot, killing Magwaza. They then stabbed Xulu multiple times in his body and further dislocated his jaw to the extent that he lost some teeth. Xulu was strangled with a rope until he lost consciousness,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Body found the next day

Ramkisson-Kara said Xulu regained consciousness the following day, and fearing for his life, stayed in the nearby bushes for two nights.

“Magwaza’s body was found the next day. Dumisa was arrested after police acted on information they received from informants.

“The NPA hopes that this sentence demonstrates the NPA’s commitment to pursuing justice on behalf of the victim of crime and their families,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

