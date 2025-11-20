Man sentenced to 15 years in jail for attempting to kill 84-year-old granny

The elderly woman was brutally attacked while sleeping alone in her home in the Eastern Cape.

A 32-year-old Eastern Cape man has been sentenced to fifteen years in jail for the attempted murder of an 84-year-old grandmother..

Nkosithandile Mtlaka appeared in the Willowvale Regional Court on Thursday, where the sentence was handed down.

The elderly woman was brutally attacked while sleeping alone in her home in the Mandlutsha area of Willowvale during the early hours of 30 August 2025.

Sentencing

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that during sentencing, the court heard the devastating long-term impact of the attack.

“The victim’s daughter explained that her mother continues to receive medical treatment, has suffered a decline in her mental functioning, now uses diapers, and has lost her eyesight due to the injuries she sustained.”

Attack

Tyali said the grandmother’s ordeal began when Mtlaka was awakened by the sound of someone forcefully trying to open the door to her room.

“She switched on the light, peeped through the window, and shouted at the intruder to leave. Sensing imminent danger, she armed herself with a bush knife and stepped out of her rondavel to alert her grandson, who was sleeping in a separate structure in the same yard.

“As soon as she stepped outside, the attacker emerged, armed with a knife, and advanced toward her. The victim managed to strike him on the forehead with the bush knife, causing a visible injury, but the blow did not stop him. He proceeded to stab her multiple times, inflicting lacerations measuring between five and ten centimetres,” Tiyali said.

Arrest

Tiyali added that Mtlaka fled the scene after the attack.

“Her grandson, awakened by the commotion, rushed to assist her and transported her to Butterworth Hospital, where she was admitted for two weeks.

“Following her discharge, the victim was taken to Cape Town for further care. Based on her description of the attacker, including the distinctive scar on his forehead, the police were able to identify and arrest Mtlaka. He later confessed to the crime and pleaded guilty to it,” Tiyali said.

The NPA welcomes the sentence, saying it delivers justice for the victim and sends a clear message that violence against the most vulnerable members of society will not be tolerated.

