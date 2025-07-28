Alleged mastermind pleads not guilty in Lusikisiki trial, says he’s been in jail for 17 years

Mzukisi Ndamase denied his involvement in the murders.

One of the houses in the Ngobozana Settlement where 18 people were killed in a mass shooting in Lusikisiki. Picture: Gallo Images / Lulama Zenzile

The trial of six men charged with the murders of 18 people in Lusikisiki began on Monday in the Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The accused include alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase (accused one), Aphiwe “AP” Ndende (accused two), Siphosoxolo Myekethe (accused three), Bonga “Rico” Hintsa (accused four), Mawethu Nomdlembu (accused five), and Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma (accused six).

The six men were arrested and charged in connection to the deaths of 18 people at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village on 28 September last year.

All suspects previously abandoned their bail applications.

ALSO READ: Lusikisiki massacre: State withdraws charges against two men

They face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, and illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

Four of the accused are also facing an additional charge related to the murder of ANC politician Mncedisi Gijana, who was fatally shot in KwaBhaca in August 2024.

Charges against two other suspects, Lwando Abi and Zenande Paya, were withdrawn in March.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the trial is expected to run for eight weeks, concluding on 19 September.

Accused in Lusikisiki trial plead not guilty

During court proceedings, the state formally presented all charges against the accused.

The prosecutor alleged that the killings, including that of Gijana, were planned and premeditated.

“The accused persons were acting in concert in furtherance of a common purpose to kill the deceased,” the prosecutor said.

Before entering his plea, Ndamase, who chose to represent himself, asked the court to provide him with the statements of two witnesses.

He also requested that his handcuffs be removed so that he could take notes.

The alleged mastermind pleaded not guilty to all 24 charges brought against him.

READ MORE: Lusikisiki mass shooting suspects linked to ANC prominent politician’s murder

In his plea statement, Ndamase denied his involvement in the murders, highlighting his long-term incarceration.

“During the commission of all these offences, I was in prison and I have been incarcerated for about 17 years.

“There is no instance that I was released during the commission of all these offences,” he told the court on Monday.

It is alleged that Ndamase orchestrated the Lusikisiki killings while serving a life sentence and an additional 15-year term at the eBongweni Super-Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

He was previously convicted of murder and robbery.

His five co-accused also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Survivors to testify in Lusikisiki mass shooting trial

The trial is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, with the first state witness expected to testify.

NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali told Newzroom Afrika that some of the witnesses were survivors of the shooting.

“We do have witnesses in the documents that have been furnished to the accused persons and their legal representatives.

“Some of course are witnesses that were there on the day and we have our court preparation officers that are lined up to assist [some of]these witnesses who we believe will have difficulty in dealing with the traumatic experience that they had,” Tyali said.

Backgrounds of other accused

Several of the accused have prior run-ins with the law.

Ndende was out on bail at the time of his arrest in connection to the Lusikisiki killings.

He had previously failed to appear in court at the Flagstaff Magistrate’s Court after relocating.

Ndende had been charged with murder.

Hintsa was convicted of drug possession in 2019.

He received a three-year sentence from the Flagstaff Magistrate’s Court, which was suspended on the condition that he not commit a similar offence.

NOW READ: Family ‘disputes’ likely led to killing of 18 in Lusikisiki – expert