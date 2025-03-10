Lusikisiki massacre: State withdraws charges against two men

The case was officially transferred to the Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha for trial.

Charges against two suspects arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre in the Eastern Cape have been withdrawn, as the murder trial has now been transferred.

Eight accused individuals — Mzukisi Ndamase, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Bonga Hintsa, Mawethu Nomdlembu, Songezo Vuma, Lwando Abi, and Zenande Paya — appeared before the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

This followed the postponement of the case on 17 February for the finalisation of investigations.

The group were charged with multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, 18 counts of murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, and illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

Lusikisiki massacre: Charges withdrawn as indictment served

On Monday, the state informed the presiding officer that charges against Abi and Paya had been withdrawn.

Abi had previously disclosed that he was convicted of attempted murder in 2012 by the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court, receiving a 10-year prison sentence, of which he served seven years.

He currently has no pending cases.

With the charges withdrawn, the case was officially transferred to the Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha for trial, which will be held at the Lusikisiki circuit court.

The remaining accused have been remanded in custody after abandoning their bail applications.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali stated that the decision to withdraw the charges came after the completion of the investigations.

“That doesn’t mean the others are going to abscond free; it was just meant to ensure that justice is served because all we do when we enrol a matter in court, we enrol it based on the evidence that is contained in the docket. “The evidence we had against these two necessitated that the charges be withdrawn,” Tyali said.

He also confirmed that the six remaining accused had been served with their indictment, which includes an additional charge of murder related to the death of ANC politician Mncedi Gijana.

Gijana was shot and killed outside his homestead in KwaBhaca on 19 August 2024.

“There is also a charge of kidnapping because during that incident, the children of the deceased were kidnapped and kept in one room against their will,” Tyali added.

Background

The suspects were arrested following a mass shooting on 28 September 2024 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village near Lusikisiki, where 18 family members were killed.

Authorities allege that Ndamase, a 46-year-old convicted murderer, orchestrated the crime while serving a life sentence at the eBongweni Super-Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

Despite the severity of the charges, Ndamase has opted to represent himself in the upcoming trial.

