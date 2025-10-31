Matric pupil in court for deadly Westbury shooting

A 20-year-old matric pupil appeared in court for a Westbury shooting that killed two teens and injured five.

The suspect arrested in connection with the Westbury shooting that claimed two teenagers’ lives and injured five has appeared in court, with the case postponed for a formal bail application.

The 20-year-old man appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday. His name cannot be disclosed because of the ongoing investigation.

Anti-gang unit officers arrested the matric pupil on Wednesday. The arrest is linked to the fatal Westbury shooting on 29 October 2025.

Suspect nabbed while writing matric exams

Officers apprehended the suspect at a Soweto school while writing matric exams after receiving a police tip-off.

He faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The deadly shooting on Croesus Street killed two teenagers and injured five others. Police believe four suspects from a rival gang allegedly shot the victims, aged between 14 and 19.

On Friday, the court heard details of the incident. The victims were sitting on a veranda smoking hubbly. The accused and three other unidentified suspects allegedly opened fire on them.

After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene. Emergency services rushed all seven victims to the hospital. Doctors declared two of them dead due to severe injuries.

Other Westbury shooting suspects still at large

The other suspects are still at large.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the defence will apply for bail. The state will oppose the application due to the serious nature of the offences.

The court postponed the case to 6 November 2025. This will allow time to verify the accused’s address and prepare for the bail hearing.

Between June and September, the anti-gang unit achieved several successes, arresting 176 suspects.

Officers arrested 21 suspects for murder and 11 for attempted murder. They also arrested 94 people for drug-related crimes.

Anti-gang unit arrests

Police confiscated 26 firearms, two stolen cars, 10 000 grams of Mandrax, and 480 grams of methcathinone.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola urged communities to assist police. He said people should share information rather than protect gang-related suspects.

