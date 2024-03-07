Joslin Smith latest: The Saldanha sangoma and new beach evidence probed

The sangoma is one of apparently six people who have been interrogated about little Joslin Smith's disappearance since the weekend.

Joslin Smith went missing just more than two weeks ago in Middelpos, Diazville, near Saldanha. Photo via via Facebook/ Andre Truter

Startling new developments are increasingly piecing together the tragedy surrounding the disappearance of the six-year-old Saldanha girl Joslin Smith which has gripped the nation and made international headlines.

The Citizen reported earlier that two suspects in police custody confessed on Tuesday evening that they sold the Grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil for muti.

Joslin Smith: Man she was allegedly sold to also in custody

Their chilling confession of selling Joslin to a Middelpos man for R20 000 apparently surfaced during a marathon 36-hour-long interrogation at the Saldanha Police Station.

The man to whom they allegedly sold Joslin to, has been in police custody since Sunday.

Netwerk24 reported that his girlfriend was also taken in for questioning on Tuesday.

Suspects to appear in court on Thursday

On Wednesday morning, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that two men and two women, aged between 26 and 34, have been taken in for questioning.

“With the investigation gaining momentum, arrests are on the cards,” Potelwa added.

Two men and two women are in police custody at the Sandanha Police Station for questioning in connection with the disappearance of the six-year-old Joslin Smith. Photo: Gallo Images/ Die Burger/ Theo Jeptha

The four individuals will appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 7 March.

The spokesperson however said that she does not know for certain how many people will actually make their appearance.

Maroela Media revealed that Western Cape police commissioner Major-General Thembisile Patekile and the MEC of police oversight and community safety Reagan Allen will attend the court proceedings.

Saldanha sangoma believed to be key to whereabouts of Joslin

It has since come to light that a female sangoma from the Middelpos informal settlement where Joslin lived with her mother, Kelly Smith, her two siblings and her mother’s boyfriend, Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, has been one of six people interrogated by the police since the weekend.

According to Netwerk24, several reliable sources on the West Coast reckon the sangoma could very well be the key to unlocking the whereabouts of the blonde green-eyed girl.

The day Joslin disappeared…

Kelly Smith, the mother of the missing Saldanha Bay girl, Joslin Smith, has come under fire for the disappearance of her daughter. Photos: Facebook and YouTube screenshot/ SABC News

The young girl went missing on 19 February while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

Kelly claims she left Joslin with Appollis because she had to go to work and her daughter was not feeling well.

However, when she came home that evening, neither one of the two was in their hut. On his return later, Appollis could not account for Joslin’s whereabouts.

In an eNCA interview, he however contradicted Kelly’s version with his claim that he was “home all day” and that the child went to play at another house.

Police Minister Bheki Cele during his visit to the home of Kelly Smith, the mother of missing Joslin Smith in Diazville on 2 March 2024 in Saldanha. Photo: Gallo Images/ Die Burger/ Theo Jeptha

Renewed search launched

Meanwhile, the Saldanha Bay community has launched a renewed search for Joslin along Tabak Bay beach on Wednesday.

According to SABC News, Vernon Vraagom, a community member, led the search.

Vraagom explained that they decided to search for her on the beach after a blue flip flop was found.

“There’s a story of a blue plakkie that was found and a week or two ago, there was no mention of the blue plakkie. So that’s why we have decided now to go to that part of the beach.”

On the day of her disappearance, Joslin was wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts.

Bloodstained clothing, knives found

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed on Sunday that bloodstained clothing, a sheet and a knife had been found late on Saturday evening in an open field about a kilometre away from Joslin’s hut.

A knife that was planted in the ground that the police came across during the search for Joslin Smith in the Middelpos Forest on 4 March 2024 in Saldanha. Photo: Gallo Images/ Die Burger/ Theo Jeptha

According to Daily Maverick, a reliable source told the publication that forensic tests on the bloodstained clothes revealed that it belonged to Joslin.

Another knife was found planted in the ground in the area on Monday. It is, however, not yet clear whether the knife is connected to the case.

