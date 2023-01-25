Getrude Makhafola
RAF CEO, board ordered to pay costs from own pockets in High Court matter

The high court said the costly long-winded case against RAF could have been avoided.

RAF CEO Letsoalo Board
Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo. Photo: Supplied.
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo and the board of directors have been ordered to personally pay legal costs by the Mpumalanga High Court, in an unprecedented judgment for the troubled transport entity. The fund fired its team of attorneys, leaving its work in disarray and without a plan for its court cases. RAF failed to execute its duties Judge Francis Legodi's Tuesday judgment came after the RAF failed to attend trials and pre-conference hearings despite numerous notices over a period of time, and further failed to fully comply with court directives in respect of two claimants. The cases...

