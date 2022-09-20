Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
6 minute read
20 Sep 2022
8:47 pm
Parliament

Road Accident Fund’s accounting blunder ‘of Steinhoff proportions’ slammed by MPs

MPs said the RAF should stop trying to 'bamboozle parliament' and avoid accounting for R300 billion in liabilities.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
A 16-member senior team from the ailing Road Accident Fund (RAF) came under fire from members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) for insisting on continued court action against the Auditor-General (AGSA) and the disclaimer opinion that it failed to interdict. The RAF board, representatives from the AGSA, the Office of the Accountant-General at National Treasury, and the Accounting Standards Board (ASB) appeared before Scopa on Tuesday. The RAF, an entity within the Department of Transport, is yet to table its annual report before Parliament. Using dubious accounting to 'hide liabilities' The entity took the AGSA to court...

