Mother and son face human trafficking charges, linked to safe house

The pair are accused of human trafficking, running a safe house, and assisting illegal immigrants evade the law.

A mother and son appeared briefly in court on Monday on charges of trafficking in persons, keeping a safe house, assisting illegal immigrants to evade the law, and illegal possession of ammunition.

51-year-old Dumazile Nkosi and her 25-year-old son Thandoluhle Nkosi appeared before the Springs Magistrates’ Court, where they were remanded in custody.

The Nkosis’ appearance came after they were summoned to appear as additional suspects in an ongoing trafficking in persons’ case being investigated by the DPCI’s Vaal Rand-based Serious Corruption Investigation team.

Leasing premises where 47 foreign nationals were kept

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the two were added to the investigation as they were allegedly keeping and leasing premises where, in February 2022, 47 foreign nationals were kept and failed to report activities related to trafficking in persons.

“The accused in the case, Dawit Adamu, 31, was identified while attending a court case of his brother, Solomon Adamu, and subsequently arrested on a warrant of arrest on 5 October,” said Mogale.

“Adamu consequently made his first appearance in the Spring Magistrates’ Court on the same day and was granted bail. He will appear in court again on 3 November, when he will be joined by other accused in the case.”

The mother and son will appear again for a formal bail application on 18 October.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, welcomed the arrest and expressed appreciation for the hard work displayed by the team.

“Trafficking in persons is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights; therefore, the community is to pay attention to some of the following tips to ascertain if a person is being trafficked,” said Kadwa.

Tips to ascertain if a person is being trafficked

Poor living conditions

Multiple people in a cramped space

Inability to speak to an individual alone

Answers appear to be scripted and rehearsed

The employer is holding the identity and travel documents of employees

Signs of physical abuse

Submissive or fearful behaviour

Unpaid or paid very little for labour

