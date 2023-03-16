Nkandla hitman gets five life terms and 65 years for multiple counts of murder

Citizen Reporter

The Pretoria High Court has sentenced a hitman from Nkandla, Mjabuliseni Linda Luthuli, 36, to five life terms for five counts of murder, 20 years’ imprisonment for two counts of attempted murder, and 45 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a semi-automatic firearm, unlawful possession of a fully automotive firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The court also ordered that the sentences run concurrently and that the accused be declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The court also ordered the police to conduct a search and seizure of firearms and ammunition at Luthuli’s property.

The families of the deceased and the complainants in the matter should also be given the opportunity to make representations should Luthuli be eligible for parole, the court ordered.

Hitman promised R150K

According to NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, Luthuli was one of the three hitmen who shot dead Ndifelani Morris Matamela, Emmanuel Samuel Vukeya and Bonginkosi Mishack Sithole, who were taxi operators of the Pretoria, Randburg, Soshanguve (PRS) Taxi Association, on 02 December 2019.

The three were in a taxi parked next to the road in Wierdabrug when a white Mercedes Benz sedan stopped, three armed men came out of the car and started shooting at the taxi, and then drove off to Olievenhoutbosch taxi rank.

When Luthuli and others got to the rank, they came out of the car and started shooting again, said the NPA.

Two passengers – Kedibone Nkosi and Sello Douglas Ramaite – were shot dead, while two bystanders were injured.

Four of the deceased died at the scene, while one died on arrival in hospital due to gunshot wounds.

Luthuli was arrested in the hospital the same day, after he was admitted for gunshot wounds.

The NPA said Luthuli confessed to the police that he had been hired by another taxi association to kill the deceased, with payment of R150 000 upon completion of the job.

In court, Luthuli pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied committing the offences, and asked the court to consider the three years he spent in prison awaiting trial when imposing a sentence.

But the state was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt that he was indeed hired to kill the three.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Sibongile Mzinyathi welcomed the sentence and applauded investigating officer Sargent Phuti Moloto.

