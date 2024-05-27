Triple tavern special: Suspects rob three Harrismith taphouses in one night, killing two patrons

In a matter of hours, a group of armed suspects had stormed three taverns in Harrismith, shooting five people at the last location.

A group of criminals offered a new meaning to the term ‘bar hopping’ after going on a crime spree in Harrismith.

Their escapade on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday saw five people shot, two of them fatally, when the same group robbed three taverns in a few hours.

A statement from the office of the provincial commissioner in the Free State, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, decried the “horrific incident” that left a “trail of destruction and loss of life”.

Downing one after another

According to police, a group of three to four armed men first hit a tavern in Intabazwe, at about 9.40pm.

“The patron, a 48-year-old man, was robbed of a VW Polo vehicle after he was pointed with a firearm, and together with other patrons were ordered to lie down, they took his cellphone and car keys,” the statement read.

The vehicle was later recovered about 3km from the scene.

The second tavern targeted was also in Intabazwe.

“At about 10.50pm, a 34-year-old tavern owner was with two of his security guards when a group of about four men arrived in a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the first incident.

“The balaclava-clad suspects, started shooting from the street and entered the tavern, where once more patrons were ordered to lie down and were robbed of their belongings, including cash from the cash register.”

The third tavern, which also operates as a café on Khubeka street in 42nd Hill, saw three balaclava-clad men with firearms, storm the premises at about 1.50am.

They ordered patrons to lie down.

“They took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and robbed patrons of their belongings including cellphones as well as liquor,” police said.

Five people shot

“In the process, five people were shot, resulting in one fatality at the scene and another in the hospital. Three others are still being treated in the hospital. The community is left reeling from this senseless act of violence.”

The Police’s provincial commissioner ordered the deployment of “adequate resources” to work on the case.

“A team of skillful investigators has been established to thoroughly investigate the incidents and work towards the swift apprehension of the suspects.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice, by calling our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or provide such information using MySAPS app.”

Motswenyane said, “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims, and we commit to doing everything in our power to ensure that justice is served.”

