North West man sentenced to 20 years for raping his mother

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of direct imprisonment for raping his mother.

Following an incident that disgusted Moretele Regional Court Magistrate Gilbert Sono, a 31-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of direct imprisonment for raping his mother.

Andries Mohwase was sentenced and declared unfit to possess a firearm in relation to him raping his 60-year-old mother.

Mohwase’s conviction stems from an incident that happened on the evening of 17 July, 2021, at their house in Stinkwater, close to Moretele in the North West. He found his mother cooking in the kitchen.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame, Mohwase subsequently dragged her to the bedroom and raped her.

“Shortly after this ordeal, she managed to escape and report the matter to his younger sister. They then proceeded to report the matter to the police,” Mamothame said.

Mohwase was arrested the following day, 18 July, 2021, and the court denied him bail.

Mohwase pleaded guilty

He pleaded guilty to the offence.

“In aggravation of sentence, the state prosecutor, Patricia Matlala, argued that the matter created a lot of shock to the victim, family, and the community at large,” Mamothame said.

Matlala also urged the court to consider the seriousness of the offence committed, and Magistrate Sono agreed with the state, expressing disgust at the accused for his actions.

After the case was concluded, Dr Rachel Makhari, the North West Director of Public Safety, praised Matlala, Warrant Officer Matthews Motiang of the South African Police Service (Saps), and Ephania Moselakgomo, the court preparation officer, for their assistance in assisting the complainant with the legal process.

She also lauded the other role players who ensured that Mohwase was sentenced to a long jail term.

“She called for stronger advocacy against the abuse of women, children, and the elderly,” Mamothame said.

Father convicted for raping his 11-month-old child

Meanwhile, in a separate horrific case, a 32-year-old father from Olievenhoutbosch, Gauteng, was found guilty of raping his 11-month-old daughter by the Pretoria High Court.

In court, the father pleaded not guilty to all charges and gave a plea explanation, saying that on 30 April 2023, he had inserted his thumb in the baby’s private parts to remove soil particles that were a result of her playing outside and thereafter bathing her.

However, state prosecutor Advocate Vongani Khosa told the court that the father sexually penetrated his baby because semen was visible.

The case was postponed to 6 March 2023 for sentence proceedings.

