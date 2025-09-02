Courts

‘I am not a violent person,’ says Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala in bail application

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

2 September 2025

Matlala remains in custody until his next court appearance.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala appear at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has told the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court that he is willing to raise R100 000 to secure his bail.

Matlala faces charges of attempted murder.

The case follows an alleged incident in Sandton in October 2023, where his former lover, Tebogo Thobejane’s vehicle, was allegedly shot at.

Matlala appeared alone on Tuesday for a bail application where his lawyer, Laurence Hodes, read his affidavit.

He denied his involvement in Thobejane’s shooting and said that he only heard about the incident on social media.

He intends to plead not guilty.

Matlala ‘not a flight risk’

“I am not a violent person, and the offences for which I was convicted do not involve any degree of violence or a threat implicit to other acts,” said his lawyer in reading Matlala’s affidavit.

“As a South African citizen and a businessman who is easily traceable, as is evident from how easily my arrest was carried out, there is therefore no past history which would negatively impact my future conduct.

“There is every indication that I would attend court and stand my trial whenever I am required so to do. I am prepared to surrender my passport and not apply for any alternative travel documents until this matter is finalised.

“Even though I contend that I am not a flight risk, I still would like to extend some assurances and comfort that I will attend court and stand my trial by surrendering my passport.”

‘Interest of justice’

Matlala said he found no reason why the state should not grant him bail. In fact, it is in the interest of justice that he be released on bail.

“I nevertheless reserve my right to supplement this affidavit should it become necessary to do so during these proceedings. Should this court release my bail, I commit to raising the amount of R100 000 to post this bail.

“However, should this court find a higher amount to be appropriate, I firmly ensure that the same is paid to secure my release on bail.”

Matlala will remain in custody until his next appearance. The case was postponed to 8 September.

