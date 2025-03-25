NPA confident of successful prosecution as Pule Mabe’s R27m corruption case postponed

Mabe and his six co-accused were each granted bail of R30 000 last October.

The fraud and corruption case involving former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe and his co-accused has been postponed to June.

Mabe appeared for the second time at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

His wife, Mmatlhekelo Elsie Mabe, business associate, Tinyiko Mahuntsi, Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department chief director Loyiso Mkwana, former department heads Thandeka Mbassa and Matilda Gasela, as well as former chief financial officer (CFO) Abdullah Mohamed Ismail have also been charged.

During court proceedings, it was revealed that Mabe and his wife had changed their legal representation and would now be defended by Advocate Zola Majavu, who previously represented former minister and ANC MP Zizi Kodwa.

The court was also informed that some of the accused’s legal representatives required more time to review the extensive docket before a pre-trial date could be set.

Additionally, the defence requested further particulars and additional disclosures related to the case.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the docket had been handed over to the accused and described it as “quite voluminous”.

She also reiterated the state’s readiness to proceed with the trial.

“Like any other matter, when it’s brought before court, it has to pass the test of prospects of a successful prosecution. So indeed, we are confident as the NPA that there are prospects of a successful prosecution,” Mjonondwane told SABC.

Majavu, Mabe’s new legal representative, disclosed that the docket contains 3 580 pages.

“There’s a lot of admin and housekeeping issues that I would imagine need to be solved first,” he said.

The case will return to court on 17 June as preparations for trial continue.

Corruption and fraud allegations

Mabe and his six co-accused were granted bail of R30 000 each last October.

Their charges stem from allegations of corruption, fraud, and theft linked to a R27 million tender awarded to Mabe’s company, Enviro-Mobi, by the Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department in 2017.

The tender was meant to supply 200 three-wheeler vehicles for waste pickers employed by the City of Ekurhuleni.

According to the state, Enviro-Mobi lacked the necessary expertise when it was awarded the tender.

Only four of the 196 tuk-tuks, most of which allegedly had “mechanical difficulties”, were not delivered to the department.

It is alleged that Mkwana and Ismail recommended a payment of more than R16 million despite Mabe’s company not rendering services.

Additionally, Mkwana purportedly recommended another payment of R9 million.

Payments were made to Enviro-Mobi, and the funds were subsequently transferred to the bank accounts of Mabe, his wife, Mahuntsi, and their family members.

Mabe allegedly authorised the payments made by his company between 2017 and 2020.

SIU guns for Pule Mabe

Meanwhile, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) secured a preservation order against Enviro-Mobi in November last year.

The order prevents Mabe from selling or transferring his property in Steyn City and a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.

The SIU also filed a review application to cancel the tender and recover funds allegedly paid to Enviro-Mobi unlawfully.

