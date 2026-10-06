‘Only person who has rights here is the killer’: Ntombifuthi Nxumalo family ‘hurt’ over possible bail

Victor Rampedi is facing a murder charge in connection with Nxumalo's death.

The family of 49-year-old Ntombifuthi Nxumalo reportedly travelled from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, hoping to see the murder case against Victor Matome Rampedi move forward.

Instead, they were met with a delay.

Rampedi, 36, made his second appearance before the court on 6 October 2026, with his bail application expected to get underway.

The proceedings, however, did not proceed as anticipated because the defence cited further consultation with the accused.

The case was postponed to 19 October.

Nxumalo’s family was unhappy that Rampedi could possibly apply for bail.

“This thing hurts us, that we are hearing the court speaking about bail. [It seems as if] the [only] person who has rights [here] is the killer.

“He has the most rights, more than us who have been hurt. Sometimes, the law works in other ways.

“We will come back on the 19th, but we are hurt,” a relative told the media on Tuesday.

Ntombifuthi Nxumalo murder

Rampedi is facing a murder charge in connection with Nxumalo’s death.

Nxumalo’s body was discovered near Mooifontein Cemetery in the Vusimuzi section of Thembisa on 26 September.

She was found naked and had suffered severe head injuries.

Nxumalo was reportedly at a local tavern with a female acquaintance before leaving the establishment with Rampedi, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Nearby residents allegedly heard a woman screaming and pleading for her life before her body was discovered.

The South African Police Service subsequently launched a search for Rampedi after he allegedly fled Thembisa.

He was eventually arrested in Mohlabaneng Village in Limpopo.

Ekurhuleni murders

Nxumalo’s death came amid a series of cases involving women whose bodies have been discovered in different parts of Ekurhuleni since July.

Her death was the 10th discovery.

The first was Busisiwe Mahlangu, whose body was found in Kempton Park on 15 July.

A suspect, allegedly Mahlangu’s partner, was apprehended two days after her murder.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to return to the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 28 October.

The discovery of Mahlangu’s body was followed by that of Itumeleng Kekana in Kempton Park on 3 August.

Nomfesane Mjobo was then found in the same area on 26 August.

On 7 September, an unidentified woman was found floating in the Clayville River in Olifantsfontein.

Three days later, on 10 September, the body of Gracious Nkomo was discovered in Kempton Park.

Elizabeth Moselakgomo was found in the same area on 12 September.

Another woman, whose identity has not been released because her family had yet to be notified, was found in Olifantsfontein on 14 September.

The following day, Dineo Motapane was found in Kwa-Thema.

Two arrested over Ntimba killing

On 17 September, Jabulile Ntimba was found in Dawn Park.

Fortunate Masilela and Tsakane Msithini have been arrested in connection with Ntimba’s death.

The murder is believed to be linked to a love triangle. Their case has been postponed to 12 October for bail judgment.

The grim series of discoveries continued with the body of another unidentified woman found in Springs on Sunday.

The discovery was described as the 11th such case in Ekurhuleni since July.

The 12th victim, 23-year-old Boitumelo Gift Mashita, was shot dead in Thembisa on 28 September.

Mashita was reportedly on her way to work when she was gunned down. Her belongings were also taken.

The police later suspected her estranged husband of being responsible for the killing. The man was found dead inside his vehicle in Midrand on the same day.