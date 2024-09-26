Ekurhuleni couple sentenced for abuse of son, rape and murder of daughter

An Ekurhuleni couple received severe sentences after being found guilty of committing heinous crimes against their own children.

The High Court in Johannesburg has sentenced a couple for heinous crimes committed against their two-year-old daughter and six-year-old son.

The couple faced multiple charges including child abuse, rape, and murder, in connection with the tragic circumstances surrounding their daughter’s death and the abuse of their son in Alberton North, Ekurhuleni.

The content in the rest of this article may upset sensitive readers.

Children initially taken from parents

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the two children were removed from their parents’ custody in 2018 due to allegations of negligence, drug abuse, and child abuse.

“Unfortunately, the parents regained custody in December 2020 following a Children’s Court order,” Mjonondwane said.

“Tragically, their daughter passed away on 11 May 2021 because of injuries sustained from abuse.”

Initially classified as an inquest, a subsequent investigation led by Sergeant Steven Vukeya uncovered a horrific pattern of abuse that had persisted between 2018 and 2021.

“Details revealed that the couple subjected their children to unthinkable torment, including pouring boiling water over their six-year-old son in July 2018, repeatedly hitting the children with various objects, rubbing faeces onto their bodies and forcing them to consume their vomit.

The father also raped the two-year-old girl in the presence of the mother.

This abusive behaviour persisted unchecked.

The probation officer’s report highlighted the father’s history of substance abuse, including multiple rehabilitative stints throughout the years. The report uncovered a previously unreported history of sexual abuse that he had experienced as a child.

Couple responds differently in court

During the sentencing proceedings, the mother took the stand and expressed remorse for her actions, apologising to the family and asking the court to consider her regret.

However, she denied the allegation of strangling her daughter.

In contrast, the father chose not to testify.

The defence counsel pleaded for leniency, emphasising the couple’s alleged remorse and the fact that the mother is a relatively young parent with two other children who depend on her.

However, senior state advocate Riana Williams countered this plea, arguing that the rights of the accused must be balanced with the public interest, which is represented by the state.

She stressed the severity of domestic violence and child abuse in society, advocating for appropriate punitive measures. Williams emphasised that violating children’s innocence is a crime that merits severe penalties, particularly considering its pervasiveness.

Judge says couple acted in common purpose

In delivering the sentence, Judge Noko noted that the couple acted in common purpose, committing their crimes in one another’s presence, and wilfully ignoring the duty to report the incidents.

The court highlighted their lack of remorse. Judge Noko reaffirmed the judicial system’s role in ensuring both the prevention and deterrence of such heinous activities.

The mother was sentenced to two life terms plus an additional 15 years in prison, while the father received life imprisonment plus 30 years.

The court ordered that these additional sentences run concurrently with the life sentences.

“The sentences imposed serve as a strong message that child abuse and domestic violence will not be tolerated in our society, and those responsible will face severe consequences,” NPA spokesperson Mjonondwane added.

