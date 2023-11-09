Paul Mashatile’s VIP cops unmasked, trial date set for N1 assault case

Trial dates have since been set in the assault case.

Eight VIP Protection Unit members appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 9 November. Picture: Twitter / @tndaba

The assault case of the eight South African Police Service (Saps) VIP protection members will go on trial next year after the state completed its investigations.

The eight men – Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada – appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

The suspects were part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile‘s security when they were caught on camera assaulting civilians on the N1 highway near Olivedale in Johannesburg in July.

They are facing 12 charges, including pointing a firearm, reckless and negligent driving, malicious damage to property, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, obstruction of justice, and assault by way of threat.

The eight men, who are out on R10 000 bail each, appeared in court for the first time since the case started without wearing masks to cover their faces.

Magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabisi had previously allowed the accused to wear masks in their last court appearance due to an identity parade not being conducted by the state.

Trial dates have since been set in the case for the accused, who intend on pleading not guilty.

Prosecutor Advocate Elize le Roux informed the court on Thursday the state and defence had agreed to hold the trial in May.

“I can place on record that the investigation is now complete and the state is now in a position to propose a date for trial. The date that we want to be postponed with for your indulgence is the 6th to the 10th of May 2024,” Le Roux said.

The accused made a brief appearance in court wherein the state indicated that it has concluded its investigations and were now ready for trial. The dates have been set for 6 – 10 May 2024. @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/uh3ZtG2pdE — Zandile Ethel Khumalo (@Ethel_Khumalo) November 9, 2023

Accused back at work

Last month, the eight men returned to work after the finalisation of the disciplinary process against the officers.

“In line with the Saps disciplinary regulations, suspension is for 60 days; thereafter, the suspension is automatically lifted if the internal process is still underway,” Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

Mathe also pointed out that the VIP protection members were confined to the office and were not operational, pending the finalisation of the internal departmental investigation and the criminal case before the court.

She added that the departmental investigation was at an advanced stage.

In a widely-circulated video, the police officers were seen allegedly assaulting three civilians, who were travelling in a VW Polo.

It was later revealed the motorist and passengers attacked were South African National Defence Force (SANDF) trainees.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel