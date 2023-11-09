Hit on court couple shakes testimony against rogue cops

A couple on their way to testify against alleged rogue cops outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court was brutally shot down.

A police vehicle is parked at the scene where a man and woman were shot and killed, 8 November 2023, outside the Randburg Magistrates Court. Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said it is reported that the two were approached by a suspect who shot at them and then fled in a black Mercedes Benz. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Walking on Main Road outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on their way to testify against alleged rogue cops yesterday morning, the couple never knew how much danger the wife was in.

Behind them, a black Mercedes-Benz, model unknown, drove up until one of the occupants was able to jump out, mowing both the husband and wife down in a brutal shooting.

The wife was testifying against four police members charged with assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Police have not named the couple yet.

According to the Sowetan, the woman was scheduled to be cross-examined this week after giving evidence-in-chief last week.

Mounds of sand covering blood stains mark the scene where the couple were mowed down by an unidentified killer. Pictures: Michel Bega

It reported when the case was called yesterday, the state called the investigating officer in the shooting, Lieutenant-Colonel Andile Mankayi from the Gauteng provincial police team, to the witness box in support of an urgent application.

The application was for the four police members, stationed at Midrand police station, to hand in their cellphones and weapons.

The application reportedly also asked the four accused to agree to gunpowder residue tests.

The matter was adjourned for defence lawyers to consult them.

Police are searching for the killers, but would not state if they were looking at a link between the four members on trial and the murders of the husband and wife.

