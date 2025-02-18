Pig farm murder case in Limpopo set for trial in August

The trio is accused of killing Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu before dumping their bodies in a pigsty.

Limpopo pig farmer Zackariah Olivier, his co-accused Rudolph de Wet, and Zimbabwean national William Musoro were back in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Three men accused of killing two women and throwing their bodies in a pigsty in Limpopo are expected to go on trial in August.

Limpopo pig farmer Zackariah Olivier, his co-accused Rudolph de Wet, and Zimbabwean national William Musoro were back in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Case trial ready

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said the matter had been sent down for trial.

“Olivier, De Wet and Musora appeared briefly at Mankweng Magistrate’s Court facing the following charges: two counts of murder, attempted murder, defeating the administration of justice, possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and illegal immigration that applies to Musora (a Zimbabwean national).

“The investigations are completed, and the state has served the accused with indictment. Their matter is postponed to 04–15 August 2025 for trial at Polokwane High Court,” Malabi Dzhangi said.

ALSO READ: Pig farm murders: Zachariah Olivier to spend Christmas in jail [VIDEO]

Bail

In December, a visibly emotional Olivier shook his head when Magistrate Ntilane Felleng announced the postponement of his bail application, meaning he spent Christmas behind bars.

De Wet and Musora abandoned their bid for bail earlier in the month.

The trio will remain behind bars until their trial in August.

In October, defence attorney Muhammad Farouk Valjee — representing accused number two — stepped up to offer legal aid to Musoro after his previous lawyer retracted her services due to not having an order for the financial offering.

Murder

Olivier, De Wet and Musora are accused of killing Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu before dumping their bodies in a pigsty at Onvervaght farm in Sebayeng, outside Polokwane, in August.

Musora, who is a Zimbabwean national, faces an additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act.

It is the state’s case that Makgato and Ndlovu went to the farm to collect expired food that the pigs were eating.

They were then allegedly fatally shot and dumped into the pigsty, where the animals consumed their bodies.

ALSO READ: Limpopo pigsty murders: Two accused abandon bid for bail