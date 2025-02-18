Murdered EMPD officer’s wife to reappear in court on Friday

Dlamini is believed to be the mastermind behind her husband's murder.

The wife of slain Ekurhuleni Metro Police (EMPD) officer Banele Skosana is expected to make a second appearance in court on Friday, 21 February, in connection with her husband’s death.

42-year-old Sibongile Prudence Dlamini appeared before the Springs Magistrates Court as the second accused on Monday, 17 February, alongside the 34-year-ol first accused and alleged hired gun Nhliziyozabantu Magwanyana.

Dlamini was arrested at her late husband’s home on Valentine’s Day, a day after Skosana’s memorial service.

32-year-old Skosana was shot on Vilakazi Street in Kwa-Thema on 7 February, reportedly a few months after he paid for Dlamini’s lobola.

“It is alleged that the deceased was offloading stock from his vehicle for a tuck shop he co-owns with Sibongile Dlamini when he was ambushed by two unknown men who fired shots at Skosana, fatally wounding him and fled the scene,” said Gauteng spokesperson for Hawks, warrant officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela.

Magwanyana was arrested at a Kwa-Thema hostel on 10 February after video footage was obtained from the camera in the couple’s tuck shop.

“Informers were tasked after the shooter was identified through the footage,” Ekurhuleni Metro spokesperson Zweli Dlamini told African Reporter.

Dlamini said EMPD members with the Gauteng Highway Patrol received intel that led them to Magwanyana’s location at the hostel.

“The suspect was interviewed and confirmed that indeed he is the one who shot the metro police officer, and he voluntarily pointed out the murder weapon as it was in his room inside a pillow,” he said.

“The firearm, a revolver with serial numbers filed off, was secured, and Springs [Local Criminal Record Centre] was called to the scene at Kwa-Thema Hostel,” added Dlamini.

Magwanyana was detained at Kwa-Thema Police Station.

Dlamini faces murder charges, while Magwanyana is charged with murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and live ammunition.

The case was postponed to Friday for further investigations.

