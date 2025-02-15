Thabazimbi drug bust: Police seize dagga worth R500k; arrest Zim nationals

According to police reports, the suspects were intercepted while travelling in a truck with two trailers.

A joint operation between Thabazimbi South African Police Service (Saps) and Koedoeskop farmers has led to the arrest of two Zimbabwean nationals and the seizure of dagga valued at approximately R500,000.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted in the Koedoeskop area on Thursday around 10:00, according to Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Suspects caught with significant quantity of illegal substances

Ledwaba said the police received intel on the suspects’ whereabouts and immediately acted on it, resulting in their apprehension.

According to reports, the suspects were intercepted while travelling in a truck with two trailers.

“Upon approaching it, the driver of the vehicle together with a female passenger were stopped and vehicle searched.

“They found the trailers loaded with 106× small bags of dagga, 10× big bags of dagga and 02 × refuse bags of loose dagga,” Ledwaba explained.

He added that the dagga weighed approximately 148.5 kg, with an estimated value of R500,000.

A white Scania truck with two trailers used by the suspects was also seized during the operation.

Provincial commissioner commends successful operation

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrest and the recovery of the dagga.

The two male suspects, aged 25 and 39, will appear before the local Magistrate’s court soon facing charges of possession and dealing in dagga.

Ledwaba confirmed that police investigations are continuing.

Police uncover online drug syndicate selling steroids and scheduled medicines

In an unrelated incident, the Gauteng Saps has dismantled a drug syndicate that was selling steroids, scheduled medicine, stimulants, and other performance-enhancing drugs online.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk confirmed that six suspects—three men and three women—were arrested at various locations in Pretoria.

They face multiple charges related to the contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, Medicines and Related Substances Act, and the Counterfeit Goods Act.

Multi-agency operation follows extensive investigation

According to Van Wyk, the takedown operation took place on Tuesday, following extensive investigations by the Saps National Organised Crime Investigations Narcotics Unit, supported by several other law enforcement entities.

Van Wyk explained the nature of the operation: “The suspects were reportedly operating an online website to trade and distribute counterfeit and illicit performance-enhancing drugs, scheduled medicines, steroids, and stimulants.”

Dangerous substances found in “fat burner” products

Forensic analysis revealed that these products contain prohibited substances.

“One of the products sold online as a ‘fat burner’ contains Dimethylphenethylamine, an isomer of methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth or Tik),” van Wyk added.

Evidence seized as investigation continues

Van Wyk revealed that during the arrests, authorities seized a substantial quantity of counterfeit and illicit performance-enhancing drugs.

Steroids, scheduled medicine, stimulants, and electronic devices were among the illegal products confiscated.

“The suspects are expected to appear before a magistrate’s court later this week as investigations continue.”

