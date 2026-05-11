JUST IN: Senior Saps officials Kadwa and Khan granted R20k bail [VIDEO]

The case has been postponed to 14 July 2026.

Senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan and Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa will be released from custody after the state did not oppose their bail applications.

The two high-ranking South African Police Service (Saps) officials were arrested over the weekend as part of an investigation by the Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations (GCI-OPS) into alleged illicit precious metals transactions, corruption, and related offences.

Khan and Kadwa face charges alongside their co-accused, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)-based businessman Tariq Down, who owns a security company.

The trio have since been charged with unlawful dealing in precious metals, defeating the ends of justice, corruption, and contravention of applicable legislation regulating precious metals in South Africa.

WATCH: The pair in court

Appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 11 May 2026, the state confirmed that it was not opposed to all three men receiving bail.

The defence accepted the state’s proposal for their release on R20 000.

The magistrate granted bail, subject to certain conditions for all three accused.

The case has been postponed to 14 July 2026.

This is a developing story