‘I was even bleeding by the nose’ – Senzo Meyiwa murder accused tells court of alleged assault

'They never bought food,' Bongani Ntanzi testified in court on Thursday.

Accused number two Bongani Ntanzi at the Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Tebogo Letsie

Bongani Ntanzi, one of the accused in the murder case of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, has stressed he experienced multiple instances of assault by the police.

The High Court in Pretoria heard evidence from Ntanzi in a trial-within-a-trial, which is being held to determine the admissibility of confession statements, a pointing out and warning statements by accused in the main trial.

‘I didn’t sleep’

On Thursday, Ntanzi’s testimony focused on the 17 hours he spent with the police between 18 and 19 June 2020.

The accused had travelled with the police to his former workplace in Carletonville, North West to verify his whereabouts on the day Meyiwa was killed.

The police booked Ntanzi out of the holding cells at a police station in Pretoria around 8am on 18 June and returned him at 2:30am on 19 June, according to occurrence book records.

He was booked out again around 4:50am and transported to Moroka Police Station in Soweto, where he allegedly made a confession statement.

Ntanzi made his second alleged confession statement at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on 24 June 2020.

“I didn’t sleep because it was cold [and] there is no way you can just get into bed immediately,” Ntanzi told the court on Thursday.

During the 17 hours, there was an instance where the police stopped at an Engen petrol station as a result of the white Toyota Fortuner they travelled in experiencing mechanical issues, according to Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane.

The police were en-route to Alberton from Carletonville with the suspect to investigate other cases.

According to the Toyota Fortuner’s automatic vehicle locator (AVL) records, the car stopped around 6:30pm on 18 June.

Mogane had testified that a mechanic was called to assist with the vehicle’s problems.

But Ntanzi disputed this.

“No mechanic arrived,” he said.

The accused also denied that he was bought food from Wimpy as per Mogane’s testimony.

“They never bought food and I heard Sergeant Mogane when he testified about. How were they going to buy food for me when they had told me that they heard that I was disrespectful.”

Ntanzi insisted that the police made several stops in locations, including a dumping site, where he was assaulted and forced to confess.

“I was even bleeding by the nose as a result of the object that was being used [to beat me up].”

He also maintained that he was assaulted in the presence of lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda before being forced to sign a confession statement at Moroka Police Station on 19 June.

Not guilty

Ntanzi is one of five men on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

The suspect has already been pointed out by at least two witnesses as one of the armed intruders who entered the Khumalo household in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

All five men have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.

