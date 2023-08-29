Daily news update: Zim elections, Prasa’s R2.1b makeover, Phalatse resigns, Leon Schuster
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Daily news update. Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s daily news update: Mbalula has been slammed for celebrating Zimbabwe’s election results, and Prasa confirmed details of the rail makeover totaling R2.1 billion.
Meanwhile, former Jozi mayor Mpho Phalatse has resigned as a proportional representation councillor, and the Senzo Meyiwa trial Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Daily news update: 29 August
Last week, South Africans faced a cold front. This week we’re preparing for a heatwave, high sunburn risk and fire danger…
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way. Here’s your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Zim Elections
African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been slammed by both Zimbabweans and South Africans for seemingly celebrating Zimbabwe’s election results.
Zimbabweans voted on Wednesday and Thursday for a president and new parliament, in polling marred by delays that sparked opposition accusations of rigging and voter suppression.
Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, won a second term with 52.6% of the ballots against 44% for his main challenger, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, 45, according to official results announced late Saturday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).
CONTINUE READING: Let Zimbabweans settle their own disputes, says Mbalula
Senzo Meyiwa trial:
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday heard details of how one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was arrested by the police.
The state called Chipane Lesley Kgaphola as a new witness to testify about accused Mthobisi Mncube.
Mncube rented a room on Kgaphola’s property in Malvern, Johannesburg in 2015, just a few months after Meyiwa died.
CONTINUE READING: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Police found gun when accused was arrested, court told
Mpho Phalatse resigns as councillor
Former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has resigned as a proportional representation (PR) councillor in the metropolitan municipality.
Phalatse tendered her resignation letter to Democratic Alliance (DA) Joburg caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku last week.
After seven years, the former Joburg mayor confirmed that her last day in council will be on 30 September.
CONTINUE READING: ‘I am inclined to choose to save a life’: Ex-Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse resigns as councillor
Prasa makeover: A R2.1 billion investment
Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has spent more than R2.1 billion rand to date on rail infrastructure in Gauteng.
This was revealed by transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga at the launch of the Leralla-Germiston line on Monday.
Chikunga said Prasa was “making significant progress in rebuilding the passenger rail infrastructure and refurbishing vandalised stations”.
CONTINUE READING: Prasa makeover: Inside the R2.1 billion investment to get rail back on track
SA rallies behind Leon Schuster
Leon Schuster is South Africa’s most loved, slapstick funnyman. Like biltong, boerewors and Castle Lager, his movies and music have stood the test of time. And now South Africans are crossing their fingers that Mr Bones will get well sooner rather than later.
Schuster recently revealed he was in a Pretoria hospital recovering from a back operation.
The 72-year-old comedian was in high spirits during a video message to his fans.
CONTINUE READING: ‘Bliksem we are lekker people’: SA rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from op
In other news today:
- – Over 40 undocumented persons arrested in Gauteng
- – Thabo Bester: Nandipha Magudumana to apply for bail
- – SA congratulates Zimbabwe on election results despite disputes
- – How Home Affairs plans to stop deported zama zama’s coming back
- – Mashaba on ActionSA withdrawing motion against Joburg mayor Gwamanda
Yesterday’s Daily News recap
READ: Malema takes aim at Reserve Bank governor, Mbeki accused of shifting blame for load shedding, Deokaran murder suspect shot dead
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android