Daily news update: Zim elections, Prasa’s R2.1b makeover, Phalatse resigns, Leon Schuster

In today’s daily news update: Mbalula has been slammed for celebrating Zimbabwe’s election results, and Prasa confirmed details of the rail makeover totaling R2.1 billion.

Meanwhile, former Jozi mayor Mpho Phalatse has resigned as a proportional representation councillor, and the Senzo Meyiwa trial Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Last week, South Africans faced a cold front. This week we’re preparing for a heatwave, high sunburn risk and fire danger…

Zim Elections

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been slammed by both Zimbabweans and South Africans for seemingly celebrating Zimbabwe’s election results.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Zimbabweans voted on Wednesday and Thursday for a president and new parliament, in polling marred by delays that sparked opposition accusations of rigging and voter suppression.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, won a second term with 52.6% of the ballots against 44% for his main challenger, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, 45, according to official results announced late Saturday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

CONTINUE READING: Let Zimbabweans settle their own disputes, says Mbalula

Senzo Meyiwa trial:

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday heard details of how one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was arrested by the police.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng reacts during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The state called Chipane Lesley Kgaphola as a new witness to testify about accused Mthobisi Mncube.

Mncube rented a room on Kgaphola’s property in Malvern, Johannesburg in 2015, just a few months after Meyiwa died.

CONTINUE READING: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Police found gun when accused was arrested, court told

Mpho Phalatse resigns as councillor

Former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has resigned as a proportional representation (PR) councillor in the metropolitan municipality.

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse at the special council meeting on 27 October 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Phalatse tendered her resignation letter to Democratic Alliance (DA) Joburg caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku last week.

After seven years, the former Joburg mayor confirmed that her last day in council will be on 30 September.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I am inclined to choose to save a life’: Ex-Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse resigns as councillor

Prasa makeover: A R2.1 billion investment

Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has spent more than R2.1 billion rand to date on rail infrastructure in Gauteng.

Ministerial oversight visit in Germiston on 28 August. Photo: Prasa

This was revealed by transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga at the launch of the Leralla-Germiston line on Monday.

Chikunga said Prasa was “making significant progress in rebuilding the passenger rail infrastructure and refurbishing vandalised stations”.

CONTINUE READING: Prasa makeover: Inside the R2.1 billion investment to get rail back on track

SA rallies behind Leon Schuster

Leon Schuster is South Africa’s most loved, slapstick funnyman. Like biltong, boerewors and Castle Lager, his movies and music have stood the test of time. And now South Africans are crossing their fingers that Mr Bones will get well sooner rather than later.

Comedian Leon Schuster in hospital. Picture: Twitter / @BoostingCable

Schuster recently revealed he was in a Pretoria hospital recovering from a back operation.

The 72-year-old comedian was in high spirits during a video message to his fans.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Bliksem we are lekker people’: SA rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from op

In other news today:

