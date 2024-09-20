Son sentenced to life for setting mom on fire over witchcraft claims

Bongani Matsane has been sentenced to life for killing his mother, Thembi Ngwenya, after accusing her of witchcraft.

A Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to life for burning his mother alive because he was told that bad things going on in his life were because she was bewitching him.

Bongani Thulani Matsane (33) was sentenced to life for murder and five years’ imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court on Friday morning in connection to murdering his mother, Thembi Ngwenya, 64.

Matsane lived with his mother in Mganduzweni, Nsikazi district.

Son accused mother of bewitching him

In December 2022, he confronted Ngwenya after he was told that things were not well in his life because someone was bewitching him.

On the evening of 14 December 2022, the mother sent her son to buy bread at a local shop. Upon his return, Matsane gave his mom the bread and then went out.

ALSO READ: Can witchcraft really hinder success?

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, Matsane picked up a gardening handhoe, approached his mother from behind, and struck her in the head.

Ngwenya ran out of the house crying for help, and her son chased her until she collapsed.

“He then dragged her into her bedroom, placed her on the bed, and set the bed alight. He further wiped the blood stain on the floor. The accused was arrested the same day,” Nyuswa said.

Son pleaded guilty

In court, the son pleaded guilty, but Senior State Advocate Thulani Msibi argued that his plea was not a show of genuine remorse.

“His belief in misfortunes cannot be used as a compelling reason for the court to deviate from the prescribed sentence of life. Advocate Msibi further argued that the accused took the life of a person he was supposed to take care of,” Nyuswa added.

ALSO READ: Seven sentenced to life for burning women accused of witchcraft in the Eastern Cape

Victim impact statements were presented in court for Ngwenya’s other sons, who detailed that they did not believe the evil actions committed by their brother on their mom.

The brothers also said that their lives “devastatingly changed.” They suffered financial loss and had to go for counselling sessions.

In sentencing, Acting Judge Manthata said the most aggravating factor was how Matsane killed his mother and the abuse of an old person.

Declared unfit to work with old people

The court ordered that his murder sentence run concurrently with his defeating the ends of justice and declared him unfit to work with elderly people.

Nyuswa said this sentence highlights the NPA’s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of such crimes are severely punished to deter others.