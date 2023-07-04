Daily news update: Phala Phala review, King Misuzulu’s health, Thabo Bester escape

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: Opposition parties question public protector’s Phala Phala report review.

Meanwhile, a former G4S employee was granted bail in Thabo Bester case, and Estina R37m fraud case resumes in the Pretoria Regional Court.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here’s your easy-to-read daily news update – a selection of our top stories.

Phala Phala report review

Just hours after acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka cleared President Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala saga, opposition parties were sharpening their knives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

On Friday, Gcaleka upheld similar findings from her preliminary report in March into the Phala Phala matter.

The report concluded that there was no proof Ramaphosa was actively involved in the running of Phala Phala or had received remuneration.

READ: Opposition parties question public protector’s Phala Phala report review

Estina R37m fraud case back in court

The trial of two alleged Gupta associates linked to the R37.7 million Estina diary project fraud will resumed on Monday, 3 July.

Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth in court. Photo: NPA ID

Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth, who are out on bail, appeared in the Pretoria Regional Court, facing charges of fraud, contravention of Section 54(1)(A) of the International Trade Administration Act.

They also face contravention of regulation 22 of the Exchange Control Act charges arising from a joint investigation by Sars and the National Prosecuting Authority‘s (NPA) Investigating Directorate.

READ: Gupta-linked associates back in court for Estina R37m fraud case

Thabo Bester escape:

One of the three former G4S officials linked to the escape of convicted rapist and murdered Thabo Bester has been granted bail. The state opposed bail for the other two accused in the matter.

The former G4S prison officials Thabang Mier, Joel Makhetha and Moeketsi Ramolula appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Photo: Twitter/@Chriseldalewis

The former G4S prison officials Thabang Mier (37), Joel Makhetha (47) and Moeketsi Ramolula (47) appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The trio are facing several charges, including corruption, violation of a body, and aiding and abetting.

READ: Thabo Bester escape: One of three ex-G4S employees granted bail

King Misuzulu’s health

A breakdown in communication between Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthulezi on Sunday led to speculation around the king’s health.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Photo: Supplied/ The Witness

Prince Buthelezi, whose role includes announcing matters involving the king to the public, on Saturday issued a statement saying the king was receiving medical attention in eSwatini amid concerns that he might have been poisoned.

However, the king through his official spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu, distanced himself from Prince Mangosuthu’s statement.

READ: ‘Breakdown’ in communication leads to speculation around King Misuzulu’s health

Why Malema was fired from ANCYL

Collen Malatji, the newly elected leader of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), asserted that Julius Malema was dismissed from the ruling party due to his lack of discipline.

Screengrab of the video of new ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji.

Malatji shared his remarks with the media at Luthuli House on Monday, following the ANCYL’s congress held in Nasrec over the weekend.

During the youth league’s 26th elective congress, Malatji was elected unopposed after Aphiwe Mkhangelwa chose not to accept the nomination from the floor.

WATCH: ‘Malema was fired from ANC for ill-discipline’ – Malatji

Daily news, 3 July

READ: King Misuzulu ‘poisoning’, Ramaphosa’s ANCYL speech and load shedding