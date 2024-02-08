‘That’s a mistake’ − Senzo Meyiwa murder accused dispute witness testimonies

Bongani Ntanzi took the stand on Thursday in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

Bongani Ntanzi, one of the accused in the murder case of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, stepped onto the witness stand for the first time on Thursday to present his perspective on certain events.

Ntanzi is the defence’s second witness to testify in a trial-within-a-trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The trial-within-a-trial, which started in October 2022, seeks to determine the admissibility of confession statements, pointing out and warning statements by the accused.

It was previously heard in court that Ntanzi was being investigated by the police in connection to Meyiwa’s murder when it was discovered that he was a suspect in a drug-dealing case in Vosloorus and a murder case in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal prior to his arrest on 16 June 2020.

The accused was apprehended in Phokeng, North West by Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane, who was accompanied by the late Sergeant Steven Mabena.

‘Go and get dressed’

On Thursday, Ntanzi testified in his evidence-in-chief about the details of his arrest, saying the police mistakenly identified him and referred to him as “Siyanda” when they arrived at his home in Freedom Park.

The accused told the court Mogane requested for his ID before he took two of his cellphones.

“He looked at the phones, took out his phone, made a call and then my phone rang. That’s when he said go and get dressed we are looking for you,” Ntanzi said.

He insisted that Mabena slapped him in the face for asking questions as he was being handcuffed by Mogane.

“I kept on asking as to what is happening. Mabena then said to me I should not ask them sh*t.”

Ntanzi denied Mogane’s evidence that he was arrested for the Nongoma murder case.

“I heard that for the first time here in court.”

The accused then testified about the three-hour interview that took place in a boardroom at Pretoria North police station on 17 June.

He indicated that lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda, Sergeant Bathobakae Mogola as well as Mogane and Mabena were present during the interview.

“[Gininda] then asked me where I was in October [2014]. I said I can’t remember as to where I was because I am employed and I also like to go home.”

The court previously heard that Gininda was not present on the day.

“It’s not true that he wasn’t there,” the accused stated.

Ntanzi claimed Gininda instructed him to take off his upper body clothes and shoes.

“Mabena then looked at me and asked if I ever had tattoos and whether have I ever been arrested. I said to him it’s the very first time I have been arrested and I had never had tattoos.”

Watch the trial below:

Earlier, Ntanzi maintained that he received a call from Mogola a week before his arrest.

According to the accused, Mogola offered him a job before the police officer informed him about being wanted in connection to Meyiwa’s murder.

Ntanzi claimed he gave his address to the police officer.

The allegation was disputed by Mogola and Mogane during their testimonies in court.

18 June 2020

Ntanzi explained the events of 18 June, the day he was transported to his former workplace in Carletonville.

The trip to Sibanye Gold Mine’s Driefontein shaft was made to verify Ntanzi’s whereabouts on the day Meyiwa was killed − 26 October 2014.

His former HR manager Hendrik Louis Mulder testified in court that the accused was not at work as he was off and had taken unpaid leave.

“The lady who was assisting us asked if I had agreed to retrieve the file and asked me to call the Z number. Documents were furnished to the police cause I saw them being in possession of the documents,” the accused explained about what happened once they arrived at the mine.

He said Gininda and Mogola later arrived outside the gate of the his former workplace.

“[Gininda] entered the vehicle and asked if I still did not want to tell the truth.”

Ntanzi further disputed Gininda’s evidence that he wanted to confess after the investigator showed him a photo in an identikit resembling him and since his alibi couldn’t be verified.

“That’s a mistake. It’s not true. The first time I saw that photo was when it was depicted here [in court].”