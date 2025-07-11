News

JUST IN: Very close family member’ arrested over Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder

By Molefe Seeletsa

11 July 2025

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Friday morning.

Jayden-Lee Meek murder case police arrest

Residents march to Florida police station demanding answers following the death of Jayden-Lee Meek on 17 May 2025 in Roodepoort. Picture: Gallo Images

A “very close family member” has been arrested in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek.

Meek’s body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his family’s complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg.

He was reported missing the day before. The 11-year-old boy had been dropped off by his scholar transport outside the complex.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Friday morning, according to Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Fred Kekana.

“It’s saddening and heart-breaking to come to this type of situation,” he told the media.

This is a developing story

