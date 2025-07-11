JUST IN: Very close family member’ arrested over Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Friday morning.
Residents march to Florida police station demanding answers following the death of Jayden-Lee Meek on 17 May 2025 in Roodepoort. Picture: Gallo Images
A “very close family member” has been arrested in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek.
Meek’s body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his family’s complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg.
ALSO READ: Parliament criticises police’s ‘lethargy’ when responding to missing persons cases
He was reported missing the day before. The 11-year-old boy had been dropped off by his scholar transport outside the complex.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Friday morning, according to Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Fred Kekana.
“It’s saddening and heart-breaking to come to this type of situation,” he told the media.
WATCH: Community outrage over Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder
This is a developing story