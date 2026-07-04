Two arrested for allegedly fitting illegal blue lights to private car

The two suspects are scheduled to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday, 6 July.

Two men are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being arrested for allegedly fitting and possessing unauthorised blue lights on a private vehicle.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said the arrests followed a roadblock in the Wierdabrug area of Centurion in June, where officers stopped a vehicle fitted with blue lights.

Roadblock leads to arrests

According to Saps, police questioned the female driver during the roadblock, and she told officers the vehicle belonged to her husband.

The investigation subsequently led to the arrest of the 40-year-old vehicle owner on Friday, 3 July. Police then arrested a 49-year-old Mozambican national on Saturday, 4 July, alleging that he had fitted the blue lights to the vehicle.

The pair are expected to face charges relating to contravening Regulations 176 and 185 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, which prohibit the unauthorised fitting and use of blue lights on private vehicles.

Saps warns against illegal blue lights

Police said the unlawful use of blue lights remains a serious offence and warned that those involved in manufacturing, selling, fitting or using them without authorisation would face criminal charges.

“Saps issues a stern warning to members of the public that fitting or using blue lights without lawful authority is a criminal offence. These regulations are in place to protect the public and to preserve the integrity of law enforcement vehicles,” the police said.

The service added that the illegal use of blue lights has become a growing concern because criminal syndicates, commonly known as the “blue light gang”, use them to impersonate law enforcement officers before robbing, hijacking and terrorising unsuspecting motorists.

“Anyone found manufacturing, selling, fitting or using unauthorised blue lights will face the full might of the law. Saps will continue to intensify operations to remove illegal blue lights from South Africa’s roads and ensure that offenders are brought to justice,” the statement said.

Police urged members of the public to report suspicious vehicles displaying blue lights by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS app.

The two suspects are scheduled to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 6 July.