Suspect arrested at Cape Town Airport for alleged drug trafficking

The accused is expected to make his first court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday, 6 July 2026.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Border Policing unit at the Cape Town International Airport has arrested a 46-year-old man after more than 50 kilograms of suspected khat was discovered in his luggage on Saturday.

At approximately 12:20pm, members conducting routine patrols in the Central Terminal Building responded to information about a suspicious person at one of the airport’s departure counters. Upon engaging with the man, police searched with his consent and discovered approximately 50.7 kilograms of suspected khat concealed in three suitcases.

The suspect was arrested and detained at Ravensmead Saps on a charge of dealing in drugs. The estimated street value of the seized substance is yet to be determined as the investigation continues.

The accused is expected to make his first court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 6 July 2026.

“Saps remains committed to preventing the movement of illicit substances through our ports of entry and transport hubs. This arrest highlights the importance of proactive policing and the dedication of our members in combating drug-related crime,” said the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Major General Luyanda Damoyi.

Western Cape drug arrests

In a separate incident in Bellville, police officers followed up on information about a person who was selling drugs in Uys Kriger Street.

They arrested the man fitting the description and searched him and the premises and found 18 small packets of cocaine, three medium-sized packets of cocaine, two packets of crystal meth, 30 mandrax tablets and 30 ecstasy tablets. They arrested a 42-year-old man for possession of drugs.

In Delft, the members were conducting stop and search operations to combat gang violence and robberies in the area, when they searched a male and found him in possession of four packets containing cocaine, and he was subsequently arrested for the possession thereof. The 33-year-old suspect faces charges for the possession of drugs.

Furthermore, the members received information about a woman who is selling drugs in Surburg Walk, Hanover Park and followed up on the information. They arrested the woman and searched her and found 50 units of heroin in her possession. The 47-year-old suspect faces a charge for the possession of drugs.

The suspects are due to appear in court at the Bellville and Athlone Magistrate’s Courts on Monday.