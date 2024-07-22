Murderers of Ekurhuleni EFF councillor found guilty of brutal crimes

Mahuse and Ntshumayelo convicted for the murder of EFF councillor Koketso Mojatau and Siboniso Sokhele, plus attempted murder and robbery.

The two men accused of murdering Ekurhuleni EFF councillor Koketso Mojatau, and Siboniso Sokhele, in April 2023 were found guilty of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and more.

The High Court in Johannesburg found Simon Mahuse, 28, and his co-accused, Frans Ntshumayelo, 29, guilty of two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition on Monday.

Violent crimes committed between January and April 2023

The duo was convicted for a series of violent crimes that were committed between January and April 2023.

Mahuse and Ntshumayelo were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) after receiving a tip-off from community members.

The tip-off led the police officers to an address in Phumula on 23 April 2023, and upon their arrival, they got more information about members of the family who were on a robbing spree.

Mojatau’s belongings found in house

Suspicious items were found at the house, including the stolen vehicles, firearms, and other personal items belonging to Mojatau.

“The police called for backup in anticipation of the group coming back. Later in the evening, four suspects approached the house and were confronted by the police, and a shootout ensued. One suspect managed to flee, and one was fatally wounded. The two remaining suspects were apprehended,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Following the accused’s arrest, the court heard how they would accost their victims at gunpoint and steal their vehicles, cellphones, and other personal belongings.

“In one instance, one complainant fought back, firing several shots at the accused, but was tragically shot and robbed of her firearm,” Mjonondwane said.

Accused targeted unsuspecting victims

The evidence presented in court showed that the accused targeted unsuspecting victims, using firearms to rob and murder them.

In their trial, Mahuse and Ntshumayelo pleaded not guilty, but senior state prosecutor Matthews Rampyapedi presented evidence that proved their guilt beyond any reasonable doubt.

“He further submitted that all the crimes were committed at night, and none of the complainants or witnesses were able to identify the assailants. The state relied on fingerprint evidence, items found in the car, timelines in between the events, and the modus operandi,” Mjonondwane said.

“The court denounced the accused’s modus operandi, highlighting the brutality and premeditation of their crimes and their total disregard for the privacy and lives of innocent citizens.”

The pair is due to be sentenced on 25 September 2024.