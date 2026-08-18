Second suspect appears in court over Reiger Park police killings

Boksburg Magistrate's Court postpones Meyer case to 25 August for formal bail application as Collins is detained at Modderbee Prison for security reasons.

The second suspect linked to the killing of two Anti-Gang Unit members and two women in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, earlier this month, has made his first court appearance.

24-year-old Jamal Meyer made his first appearance in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder case.

Meyer faces four murder counts for Reiger Park shooting

Meyer was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Reiger Park following an intensive tracing operation by the Hawks, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Saps Anti-Gang Unit and Flying Squad, in partnership with the Reiger Park community.

He joins 23-year-old Regan Cheslyn Collins, who has already been charged in connection with the fatal shooting and remains in custody.

The two accused face four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Their charges stem from the fatal shooting that happened in Reiger Park, Boksburg, on 7 August 2026.

Four people died in the shooting, including Roleen Lessing, Jayden Magerman, Constable Thapelo Tlomatsane and Constable Sphiwe Sibeko.

Constable Tlomatsane was laid to rest in Limpopo on Sunday,16 August, while Constable Sibeko was buried on Saturday, 15 August 2026.

Officers laid to rest

The state alleges that the two Saps Anti-Gang Unit officers were responding to reports of gunfire in the area when they came under attack and were fatally shot.

“The state further alleges that, during the incident, the accused attempted to murder another victim and robbed the two deceased police officers of their service rifles,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

“The charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition also arise from the same incident.”

Boksburg Magistrate’s Court postponed Meyer’s case to 25 August 2026 for a formal bail application. Collins’s bail application was also postponed to the same day.

Mohlatlole said Collins is detained at Modderbee Prison for security reasons.

“The NPA remains committed to working closely with Saps and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that all those responsible for these serious offences are brought to justice and held accountable,” he added.