Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Police seize R6.2m in counterfeit cigarettes, foreign national arrested

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

19 August 2026

04:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The raid took place at a house in Fouchè Park, Welkom.

Police seize R6.2m in counterfeit cigarettes, foreign national arrested

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Police in the Free State have struck a

blow against the illicit cigarette trade, seizing counterfeit goods worth an estimated R6.2 million and arresting a foreign national on the spot.

The raid took place at a house in Fouchè Park, Welkom, on Tuesday, 18 August 2026.

Raid

Police spokesperson Sergeant Palesa Thabana said they are continuing to intensify efforts to curb the trade and distribution of contraband by enforcing the Counterfeit Goods Act.

“The Welkom K9 Unit have arrested a 57-year-old foreign national male for possession of suspected counterfeit goods.”

Thabana said that on Tuesday, 18 August 2026, members attached to the Welkom K9 Unit received information about suspected illegal cigarettes being transported to an identified house in Welkom.

“Information was operationalised and led police to a house in Jim Fouchè Park, Welkom. On arrival on the scene, entry was gained into the premises, and police discovered a large quantity of boxes containing suspected illicit cigarettes.”

Fake cigarettes

She said preliminary investigations were conducted and the cigarettes were confirmed to be counterfeit.

“Police seized the boxes of illicit cigarettes estimated to be valued at R6.2 million.”

Thabana said the arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court soon.

RELATED ARTICLES

Illicit cigarettes

Last month, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) arrested a 46-year-old Durban businessman accused of orchestrating a R37‑million customs fraud, after a shipping container declared as “sellotape and cups” was allegedly found packed with illicit cigarettes.

The Hawks said members of the Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit arrested and charged Butholezwe Prosper Mhlanga.

According to the Hawks, the alleged offence dates back to 2021, when Mhlanga allegedly submitted documentation declaring that a container was carrying clear Sellotape and cups.

The Hawks said a case of fraud was opened at Durban Central Police Station, and the matter was subsequently referred to the Hawks for further investigation.

Read more on these topics

foreign nationals Free State Illegal Cigarettes Police South African Police Service (SAPS) Welkom
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Madlanga commission: Deceased taxi boss’s surveillance deals and marijuana muscle
Motoring Fuel shock set to hit South Africans: This is how much you might pay in September
South Africa 575 lifestyle discrepancies found… so why have no cops been disciplined?
South Africa SADC leaders ‘regret what has befallen South Africa as a country’ – Ramaphosa
News SIU triumphs in Maumela-linked R11m Ferrari in Tembisa graft case

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News