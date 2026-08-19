Police seize R6.2m in counterfeit cigarettes, foreign national arrested

The raid took place at a house in Fouchè Park, Welkom.

Police in the Free State have struck a

blow against the illicit cigarette trade, seizing counterfeit goods worth an estimated R6.2 million and arresting a foreign national on the spot.

The raid took place at a house in Fouchè Park, Welkom, on Tuesday, 18 August 2026.

Raid

Police spokesperson Sergeant Palesa Thabana said they are continuing to intensify efforts to curb the trade and distribution of contraband by enforcing the Counterfeit Goods Act.

“The Welkom K9 Unit have arrested a 57-year-old foreign national male for possession of suspected counterfeit goods.”

Thabana said that on Tuesday, 18 August 2026, members attached to the Welkom K9 Unit received information about suspected illegal cigarettes being transported to an identified house in Welkom.

“Information was operationalised and led police to a house in Jim Fouchè Park, Welkom. On arrival on the scene, entry was gained into the premises, and police discovered a large quantity of boxes containing suspected illicit cigarettes.”

Fake cigarettes

She said preliminary investigations were conducted and the cigarettes were confirmed to be counterfeit.

“Police seized the boxes of illicit cigarettes estimated to be valued at R6.2 million.”

Thabana said the arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court soon.

Illicit cigarettes

Last month, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) arrested a 46-year-old Durban businessman accused of orchestrating a R37‑million customs fraud, after a shipping container declared as “sellotape and cups” was allegedly found packed with illicit cigarettes.

The Hawks said members of the Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit arrested and charged Butholezwe Prosper Mhlanga.

According to the Hawks, the alleged offence dates back to 2021, when Mhlanga allegedly submitted documentation declaring that a container was carrying clear Sellotape and cups.

The Hawks said a case of fraud was opened at Durban Central Police Station, and the matter was subsequently referred to the Hawks for further investigation.