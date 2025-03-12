Vicki Terblanche murder: Boyfriend Reinhardt Leach found guilty

Reinhardt Leach has been found guilty of orchestrating and carrying out the murder of his girlfriend, Vicky Terblanche. Leach appeared...

Reinhardt Leach has been found guilty of orchestrating and carrying out the murder of his girlfriend, Vicky Terblanche.

Leach appeared in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha on Wednesday where judgment was handed down.

The state and defence delivered their closing arguments on Tuesday.

Judgment

After a trial of almost six weeks, Judge Samson Dunywa ruled that Leach showed no remorse.

The state alleges that Leach was hired by Vicky’s estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche, to murder her amid a contentious divorce and custody battle.

Arnold has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and will be tried separately later this year.

During closing arguments on Tuesday, Leach’s attorney Jodine Coertzen told the court heard that the role Leach played in Terblanche’s death three years ago was driven by hurt.

Charges

Leach was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, obstruction of justice and two counts of possession of drugs.

While he pleaded guilty to all the charges against him, the state rejected his plea on the murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances charges.

The court also rejected his plea on the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Arrest

Leach and Terblanche were arrested in 2021 after Vicki’s disappearance.

Leach’s co-accused Dylan Cullis is currently serving an 18-year jail sentence over the murder after entering into a plea deal with the state in March 2023.

Terblanche’s body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes, Nelson Mandela Bay, in October 2021.

