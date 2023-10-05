Docket drama delays Terblanche murder case

It is alleged Arnold Terblanche and Reinhardt Leach conspired together to have Terblanche's estranged wife murdered.

The case of a Gqeberha man Arnold Terblanche, who is accused of organising the murder of his estranged wife Vicki Terblanche who allegedly tried to have him killed first, was postponed this week.

Terblanche’s body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes, Nelson Mandela Bay, in October 2021.

According to News24, on the first day of pre-trial at the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha on Wednesday, Terblanche’s lawyer Peter Dauberman said the defence had yet to receive the case docket from the State.

Judge Louis Claassen ordered this be given, and the matter was postponed to 27 October.

Custody battle

Vicki filed for divorce from Terbalanche in December 2020, sparking a heated custody battle.

Terblanche and Viki’s boyfriend at the time, Reinhardt Leach, both reportedly appeared in court this week. Leach had previously abandoned his bail application, while Terblanche has been out on R1 million bail since February following his arrest in November 2021.

The pair face counts of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, defeating the course of justice, and possession of drugs each.

Dylan Cullis the co-accused of Leach is currently serving an 18-year jail sentence over the murder, after entering into a plea deal with the state this year.

It is alleged that Terblanche and Leach conspired together to have her murdered, with Terblanche claiming she was an unfit mother due to her drug habits.

More than 40 state witnesses

According to Algoa FM, more than 40 witnesses are set to testify in the matter, including Terblanche’s former partner Krystal, and others alleged to have been present on the night of the murder.

Abandoned plan

Vicki and Leach had allegedly tried to murder Terblanche before in fear should would not get her share in the divorce, before he allegedly changed sides.

