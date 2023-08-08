Daily news update: Taxi strike, scam alert, Senzo Meyiwa trial

In today’s daily news update: More than 70 people have been arrested for public violence during the taxi strike in Cape Town.
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says it will not negotiate with Santaco, and the Senzo Meyiwa trial continues.
Daily news update: 8 August 2023
There’s also a new scam doing the rounds (warning courtesy of the SA Ombud), and SA’s southern coastal regions brace for severe weather, forecast here.
Cape Town taxi strike:
Police in Cape Town have confirmed the arrest of at least 72 people for public violence amid the taxi strike that has left at least two people dead.
South African Police Service (SAPS) deployments, led by deputy commissioner for policing lieutenant general Tebello Mosikili SAPS, also responded to incidents of looting at shopping malls in Gugulethu, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and Kraaifontein.
Western Cape taxi drivers have been protesting since Thursday over impoundments and alleged assaults by law enforcement officials.
‘We will not negotiate with taxi thugs’
The City of Cape Town says it will not negotiate with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape while violence persists.
The taxi operators have been protesting since last Thursday over impoundments and alleged assaults by law enforcement officials.
Two people have died, while four buses and two municipal trucks were torched on Monday morning as a result of the strike.
NFC scam alert
While the digital era ushered in conveniences to simplify our lives, it also opened the doors for criminals to exploit the vulnerabilities of near-field communication (NFC) technology.
Recently, the Ombudsman for Banking Services in South Africa warned of new NFC scams doing the rounds, used by fraudsters to steal bank information.
NFC technology utilises a data exchange between devices; it’s the tech that enables you to pay for your purchases via Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, with virtual cards on your phones, etc
Witness warned in Senzo Meyiwa trial
The presiding judge in the trial of the five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has called on a state witness to respect the court’s proceedings after his utterances to the accused.
Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala took the stand as the state’s seventh witness in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday to give evidence in the rebooted trial.
Madlala was one of six people in the Vosloorus home belonging to Kelly Khumalo’s mother when the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot during an alleged botched robbery on 26 October 2014.
Measles outbreak:
South Africa is witnessing a significant reduction in the measles outbreak, with the number of cases decreasing notably over the past three weeks.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) released its latest report on Monday, covering data during the epidemiological curve from week 40 of 2022 to week 30 of 2023.
While the declining numbers offer hope, the NICD emphasises the importance of vigilance and vaccination to prevent future outbreaks.
In other news today:
- Hawks detective gunned down in suspected hit near Hammanskraal
- EFF calls for ‘racist’ Curro teacher to be axed over ‘monkey’ remark
- Trump slams ‘woke’ US women’s soccer team after World Cup exit
- Kutama Sinthumule prison beefs up security after fire breaks out
