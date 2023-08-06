Daily news update: DA-ANC coalition ‘nonsense’, zama zama shootout, Sunday weather

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: a shootout between JMPD and zama zamas in Stormhill resulted in one fatality, and John Steenhuisen addresses allegations of a DA-ANC coalition.

Meanwhile, 7de Laan actor David Rees has been hospitalised, and we recapped the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial bombshell claims.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here’s your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

JMPD engages in shootout with zama zamas

Stormhill was a tense battleground today as a specialised unit of Joburg Metro Police (JMPD) conducted a large-scale operation against zama zamas and illegal mining activities.

Photo: COJ People’s MMC Public Safety

Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku and the Acting Chief of Police, Angie Mokasi also visited the location, sending a clear warning to illegal miners.

The MMC and the specialised unit embarked on a tour of multiple areas where the zama zamas have been known to operate.

READ: ‘Showing flames’: JMPD engages in shootout with zama zamas

ANC-DA coalition ‘absolute nonsense’

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) John Steenhuisen vehemently denied allegations regarding a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC).

DA leader, John Steenhuisen on 11 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Speaking on eNCA, Steenhuisen said the DA has absolutely no intention of partnering with the current ruling party.

This after the two-day National Coalition Dialogue was held at the University of the Western Cape and led by ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

READ: ANC-DA coalition plans ‘absolute nonsense’, says Steenhuisen

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial recap

The rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been moving along swiftly with startling evidence and bombshell claims emerging as new presiding judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, cuts to the chase with his no-holdsbarred approach.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng reacts during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Mokgoatlheng was, after all, star striker “Jimmy Greaves” for Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs during the so-called golden era of soccer. And he has proven himself to be a judicial straight-shooter.

The five accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.

READ: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial recap: Case intensifies, but what’s the truth?

Sunday’s weather forecast

As per the South African Weather Service (Saws), the forecast for Sunday, 6 August is a diverse array of conditions across the country.

Weather elements: iStock

Saws said no dire alerts have been issued for Sunday, 6 August, the week will start off mostly dry and sunny with cool to warm temperatures.

From fine and cool in Gauteng to foggy mornings along the Western Cape coast, South Africa braces for a day of diverse weather conditions on Sunday.

READ: Sunscreen or sweater? Your guide to tomorrow’s weather

‘7de Laan’ actor hospitalised

Actor David Rees, famous for his role as Chris Welman in the popular Afrikaans soapie7de Laan on SABC 2, has been officially confirmed to have been hospitalised.

Actor David Rees poses for a photograph at his home in Ruimsig, 7 January 2021, during an interview with The Citizen. Picture: Michel Bega

As reported by Sunday World, David Rees suffered a heart attack and now requires a double bypass surgery.

On Friday, the Afrikaans soapie confirmed the news on their Facebook page and also extended their well wishes for a swift recovery from his condition.

READ: Actor David Rees from ‘7de Laan’ officially confirmed to be hospitalised

In other news today:

Yesterday’s Daily News recap

READ: Zuma’s Russia trip, EFF vs Brics, ‘distressing scenes’ in gov