Joshlin Smith trial: Key witness admits to mistakes in her testimony

During cross-examination, a defence lawyer pointed out inconsistencies in Lourentia Lombaard's testimony and questioned how she was able to see details of a sangoma from almost 100m away.

Witness Lourentia Lombaard during her corss-examination in the trial looking into the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, in Saldanha, South Africa, 24 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/HALDEN KROG

Lourentia (Rens) Lombaard, the state’s key witness in the Joshlin Smith trial, was on Tuesday questioned about whether she was able to see the missing girl’s mother, Kelly Smith, speaking to a sangoma and when she saw one of the co-accused at the scene.

Lombaard, a friend of Kelly’s, previously alleged that the mother sold Joshlin to a sangoma for R20 000.

The then-six-year-old Joshlin disappeared from her family’s home in Middelpos on 19 February 2024.

Joshlin Smith trial: Witness admits to inconsistency

Nobahle Mkabayi, the lawyer for co-accused Steveno van Rhyn, resumed her cross-examination of Lombaard on Tuesday by asking when she saw her client.

Lombaard had earlier alleged that Van Rhyn was at the scene when Kelly walked out of the house she shared with another co-accused, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, on the day Joshlin disappeared.

Mkabayi, however, said her client wasn’t there and couldn’t have seen Kelly leaving with Joshlin. She added that Van Rhyn was only there when a discussion started about the money involved.

Mkabayi pointed out that in her previous testimony, Lombaard testified that she saw Kelly taking Joshlin, after which they walked towards the canal.

After following them and hiding behind rocks, Lombaard alleged she observed a white Polo arriving. She said a black woman exited the car, spoke briefly with Kelly, and handed her something, which Kelly tucked into her pants.

Lombaard testified that when she returned to Kelly’s house, she overheard her telling Appollis, “Here is the money the sangoma gave me”. When he asked how much, Kelly replied, “R20 000”.

Lombaard confirms Van Rhyn was absent during key moment

Lombaard said she then entered the house and questioned Kelly about what was happening. She testified that Van Rhyn was also there and had overheard the conversation.

“You saw my client at the front door,” Mkabayi stated. “This is how I heard your evidence-in-chief.”

She then pointed out inconsistencies in Lombaard’s testimony.

The lawyer added: “You only saw him the second time you visited the house. Is that correct?” Lombaard said it was correct.

“If this is correct, it means that what you just said is incorrect,” Mkabayi said. Lombaard then admitted she only saw Van Rhyn at Kelly’s home after the mother had returned with the money.

ALSO READ: Joshlin Smith trial: Court told missing girl was sold to sangoma for R20 000

Kelly Smith in the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha on Tuesday. Picture: Screengrab

Defence questions Lombaard’s ability to see details on woman’s face

During her previous testimony, Lombaard said the black woman who got out of the Polo looked like a sangoma because of her clothing and the white spots on her face.

Mkabayi questioned whether it was possible for Lombaard to see the white spots if she was 91.8 metres away.

“I could see,” Lombaard replied. “I stood by the rocks.”

Mkabayi argued that it would have been impossible for her to see the spots.

Lombaard questioned on consequences of lying

Earlier on Tuesday, Mkabayi asked Lombaard if her children told her about God growing up. Lombaard answered that they taught her to believe in God and pray every morning and every night before she went to sleep. She said she was taught the same at school.

Mkabayi asked Lombaard if she understood that she said she wouldn’t lie in the name of God when she was sworn in. Lombaard said she understood.

“Are you aware that there are consequences when you lie in the name of God,” Mkabayi asked. “I know about it,” Lombaard replied.

Smith, Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn are accused of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin.

The trial continues.

NOW READ: Joshlin Smith trial: State witness questioned about her drug use