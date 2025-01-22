WATCH: Ziyadh Hoorzook accused of funding terrorism back in court for bail

Hoorzook faces charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

Ziyadh Hoorzook, accused of terror financing, is back in the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court for bail judgement. Picture: X

The case against Ziyadh Hoorzook, accused of financing terrorism, is back in the Lichtenburg magistrate’s court for bail judgement.

Hoorzook made his second appearance at the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court in North West last week, seeking to be released on bail.

He was arrested at his Johannesburg home on Friday, 3 January, following a lengthy investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), known as the Hawks.

Watch Ziyadh Hoorzook’s lawyer presenting mitigating circumstances for bail

Hoorzook faces charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA).

Bail application

During his last court appearance, Hoorzook’s representative criticised the state’s opposition to his bail application, arguing that it lacked substance beyond the seriousness of the charges.

“This factor should not be a ground of opposition to bail.”

Hoorzook accused state prosecutor Rodger Mareume of acting unreasonably, claiming there was no legitimate basis for denying him bail.

‘I have co-operated’

His legal representative also said Hoorzook took “a lot of responsibility” during the bail proceedings.

“I’ve gone through great lengths to put forward an informative set of papers before this honourable court. I do so, as I of the view that the state is mistaken in their allegations against me and have blown this matter out of proportion.

“I provide a reasonably, possibly true version which may even serve as representations on merit. I have co-operated with the South African Police Services (Saps) since allegations have been levelled against me. I’ve done so to demonstrate to this honourable court that I respect the criminal justice system naturally and the institution of bail, his lawyer said.

Arrest

The investigation into Hoorzook began in May 2018 when the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and the Hawks were alerted to suspicious transactions potentially linked to terror financing.

It is alleged that Bitcoin worth R11 500 was purchased through Luno, a South African cryptocurrency exchange and wallet provider, after Hoorzook transferred funds from his bank account.

This transaction allegedly took place on 30 November 2017.

Evidence and investigation

According to the Hawks, on the same day, the Bitcoin was allegedly transferred from Hoorzook’s Luno wallet to one associated with an organisation that identifies itself as an “independent charity”.

The probe further suggested that this non-profit organisation (NGO) is connected to two other organisations.

The preliminary investigation uncovered that the transfer was made in response to a request for financial support for activities involving weapons, financial aid, and other projects aiding participants in a foreign country.

On 3 October 2024, the police, armed with a search warrant, conducted a search at Hoorzook’s residence in Sandton.

Several pieces of evidence were seized for further investigation.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

