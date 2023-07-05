Zuma dealt a blow after private prosecution of Ramaphosa declared unlawful

By Faizel Patel

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has set aside former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of current President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the judge declaring the application unlawful and unconstitutional.

Private prosecution

The former president initiated private prosecutions against Ramaphosa on the eve of the ANC‘s national elective conference on 15 December last year.

Zuma accused Ramaphosa of being an “accessory after the fact” in a criminal offence involving State Advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma accused Downer – the lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption trial – of violating the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act by allegedly leaking his confidential medical information to journalist Karyn Maughan in August 2021.

He based his attempt to prosecute Ramaphosa on an accusation that the president failed to act after he complained that Downer had behaved improperly.

Judgment

The judge ruled that Zuma’s private prosecution of the president was unlawful.

“Mr Zuma’s private prosecution of Mr Ramaphosa in respect of the charges set out in the summons and grounded on the allegations set out in the summary of facts attached to the summons is interdicted,” read the judgement.

Zuma has also been ordered to pay Ramaphosa’s costs, including the costs of two of his counsel.

“Mr Zuma’s private prosecution of Mr Ramaphosa instituted under the summons is unlawful and unconstitutional and is set aside.”

Reaction

In welcoming the ruling, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the governing party members hoped that the case was now put to bed “once and for all”.

“We haven’t been very vocal about this matter, but we don’t want to infringe on the rights of individuals when they defend what is duly their own integrity and right to take matters of that nature for [private] prosecution.”