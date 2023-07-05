Kelly’s sister, Zandi, appeals to president to prioritise Meyiwa trial

By Devina Haripersad

South African R&B star and songwriter, Zandie Khumalo, is pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise the proceedings of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial and ensure it moves forward swiftly from now on.

Zandi is the sister of Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Zandi posted a letter with the plea on her social media pages early on Wednesday morning, claiming to have sent it to the president as well as the chief justice.

The singer’s plea comes a few days after the president suspended Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela for delaying to pass judgement and appointed a new judge in his place. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng takes over from Maumela.

Acceleration of trial

In the heartfelt letter addressed to President Ramaphosa, Zandi makes a passionate plea for the acceleration of the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Recognising the timeframes and schedules inherent in court proceedings, she appealed for the designation of a specific court and a dedicated legal team solely responsible for this case.

Zandie advocated for the trial to run from Monday to Friday until its conclusion, as she believed expediting the proceedings would serve the interests of the affected families who have yet to find closure.

Given the country’s widespread interest in the case, she proposed measures to ensure a swifter pace, acknowledging the emotional toll but emphasising the importance of achieving justice for Senzo.

As a witness and a resident present during the tragic incident, she expressed her desire for justice and closure for the affected families.

Could not identify accused

Zandi testified during her court appearance that she could not identify the accused who allegedly shot the soccer star.

Zandi acknowledged her limited experience in formal letter writing, as her expertise lies in music that touches hearts and evokes emotions.

Nevertheless, she urged the president to bear with her as she conveyed her thoughts and concerns regarding the trial.

The R&B singer also commended President Ramaphosa for his prompt response to the Judicial Service Commission’s request to recuse the sitting judge in the Senzo Meyiwa case, expressing comfort in knowing that the president is invested in this high-profile case.

Speaking on behalf of her own family, the Khumalos, she emphasised their commitment to assisting law enforcement authorities in solving the case. Despite some criticism of their efforts, she assured the president that they have been wholeheartedly engaged and will continue to support the investigation in any way possible.