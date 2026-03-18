Crackdown on Gauteng roads: Here’s how many motorists were arrested

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela praised the Inspectorate's efforts, highlighting the importance of enforcement.

Gauteng traffic authorities have intensified road safety enforcement, arresting 11 motorists during a series of high-impact stop-and-search operations across the province.

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), alongside the Road Traffic Management Corporation, carried out coordinated operations between 9 and 15 March 2026 in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Officers focused on major public transport corridors, which are identified as high-risk areas for traffic violations and non-compliance.

Arrests for serious offences

The operations resulted in multiple arrests for serious offences, with authorities targeting dangerous and unlawful behaviour on the roads.

Seven motorists were arrested for driving under the influence, while two were apprehended for fraud-related offences.

“A motorist was arrested for attempted bribery, whilst another was arrested for defeating the ends of justice,” GTI said.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela praised the Inspectorate’s efforts, highlighting the importance of consistent enforcement.

“We commend the officers for their vigilance and dedication to enforcing the law and ensuring that those who endanger the lives of others are held to account,” she said.

“The arrests made during the operations must send a clear message that criminal conduct and reckless behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated. Reckless drivers beware, you will be apprehended and face the full might of the law,” she stressed.

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More than 2 000 fines issued

In addition to arrests, authorities ramped up compliance checks within the public transport sector.

More than 1 000 manual infringement notices were issued to non-compliant public transport operators.

“1 053 electronic infringement notices processed using the Inspectorate’s advanced e-Force devices.”

Officials said the dual approach of manual and electronic enforcement allows for improved efficiency and better tracking of repeat offenders.

Ongoing safety campaign

Authorities believe the targeted deployment of officers along busy transport routes is key to curbing lawlessness and ensuring safer roads for all users.

“The ongoing stop and search operations remain at the centre of Gauteng’s road safety and law enforcement campaign, forming part of a broader strategy to curb lawlessness, combat criminal activity and promote responsible road use across the province,” it said.

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