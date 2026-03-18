Flooding: Avoid these submerged Centurion roads 

Here's what routes to use instead

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has issued an urgent travel warning this morning for motorists in the Centurion area.

Localised flooding has rendered several major intersections impassable.

Avoid these roads

Authorities have singled out Rabie Street and End Street as high-risk zones, warning motorists to avoid these roads immediately.

These roads are notorious for low-water bridges by the Hennops River, which cause issues in flash flooding.

The precautionary measure to avoid these roads is to prevent vehicles from being swept away.

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Tactical deployment

In response to the rising waters, TMPD Region 4 members have deployed across the area to monitor the situation in real-time.

These officers are working to cordon off submerged sections and direct commuters away from the hazards.

Guidance for motorists

The TMPD is appealing for calm as the flooding causes significant delays across the metro’s southern suburbs.

Commuters are advised to:

Use alternative routes such as John Vorster Drive or Botha Avenue where possible.

Avoid all low-lying bridges in the Centurion CBD.

Exercise extreme patience as traffic volumes increase on secondary roads.

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