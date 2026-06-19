12-year-old held at gunpoint during KZN house robbery

Officers interviewed the 12-year-old girl, who said she was asleep when four armed men entered the property through the gate and a sliding door before confronting her with a firearm.

A 12-year-old girl was held at gunpoint after four armed suspects allegedly forced their way into a home in Osindisweni, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), according to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa).

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning, at around 3.49am, when Rusa members were called to the property.

Safety underneath bed

Upon their arrival, first responders entered the residence in search of the suspects, where they located the child’s 53-year-old aunt hiding under a bed in fear of invaders.

It was thereafter established that the suspects had fled the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

Officers interviewed the 12-year-old girl, who stated that she was asleep when four armed men gained access to the property through a gate and a sliding door, before confronting her with a firearm.

Search for safe and money

According to the child, the suspects asked her about money, a safe and electronic devices. They also instructed her to call her aunt to confirm whether she was inside the residence.

The suspects then searched the residence for valuables but were unable to locate any cash or a safe.

The girl said that she was held in a bedroom while the suspects removed a black Samsung television from the residence, before fleeing the scene.

Investigations continue

According to Rusa, members could not locate the suspects after an extensive search of the property and surrounding areas.

Neither victim sustained any physical injuries; both were traumatised by the incident and indicated that they would proceed to open a case with the South African Police Service (Saps).

Food delivery driver robbed

In a separate incident reported by Rusa, a food delivery biker was robbed at gunpoint in Waterloo, KZN.

On Wednesday, members from Rusa were called out to Avocado Pear Street around 10.45pm following reports of an armed robbery.

When they arrived at the scene, the victim, a 44-year-old Zimbabwean national, was interviewed by members who stated that he had just completed a delivery in the area after travelling from Mount Edgecombe, KZN.

Four suspects

As he was leaving, a white Datsun Go with an unknown registration number blocked his path.

Four suspects allegedly exited the vehicle. One of the men, who was reportedly armed, confronted the victim and robbed him of his motorcycle keys and a silver Samsung A05 cellphone, before the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Rusa confirmed that the victim was not injured during the robbery.